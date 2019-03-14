Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Busts Out Of Top In Sultry New Selfie

Camille Kostek is an absolute beach babe.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to Instagram on Wednesday to prove that yet again with a gorgeous new selfie that showcased her natural beauty. She cracked a shy smile while gazing straight at the camera, donning a green top that left a button or two undone, so that her ample cleavage was on display. Camille appeared to be mainly makeup-free, opting for a little dab of lipstick, and she wore a delicate gold necklace.

Her blonde locks were worn loose with a center part in a very windswept manner, while her gorgeous freckles were the main star of the photo. Camille appeared to be sitting on a sofa at either a beach bar or house because the ocean and the white sand can be seen in the background. This may just be a throwback snap from her recent vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she and her NFL beau, Rob Gronkowski, appeared to have a blast.

Many of her 517,000 Instagram followers were quick to rush to the comment section and fill it with praise and compliments on her looks, with one online user writing, “Love the freckles and love the green top,” while another one chimed in, saying “You are just a beautiful All American Woman!!”

However, what many pointed out was that Camille was a no-nonsense beauty who didn’t need makeup to look beautiful. One said that she is “such a natural beauty,” while another comment echoed the sentiment.

“I love that look! Its natural beauty! WOW!”

Earlier on Wednesday, Camille also posted several clips and pictures of the photo shoot she was doing, which was also by the ocean. She donned several different outfits, from cute floral dresses to crop tops and denim skirts, and she appeared to be having a great time as she rode a bicycle and danced around in her hotel room. Her little dance clips come as no surprise to her fans, who often engage with the former New England Patriots cheerleader’s “Never Not Dancing” hashtag (#nevernotdancing), which has even become viral on Instagram.

Both Camille and Gronk are known for busting some awesome moves regardless of time and place, and, according to a previous report by The Inquisitr, she has confirmed that her beau is indeed the life of the party wherever he goes.

“Let’s put it this way: When he parties, he parties, and he definitely lives up to the reputation. But if you think about it, he’s locked in nine months of the year in football mode. I’m used to homebody, work-mode Rob. Snuggles and movies. Once the offseason hits, we definitely have our fun times in Miami or Vegas, and he is the life of the party,” she revealed.