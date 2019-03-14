Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Curves In Tight Gym Wear Pants

Nicki Minaj is known for her curvaceous body, and her recent Instagram posts show off her thick and incredible figure perfectly.

One day ago, Minaj shared a photo of her in London posing in a black crop top and tight gym style pants with a pair of white clean trainers. Nicki accessorized this outfit with some big black sunglasses that have jewels on them. The pants show off her hourglass figure as she poses with one hand on her hip.

She is currently in the middle of a world tour to support her latest album Queen. Titled “Nicki Wrld,” the show is a co-joint tour with rising rapper Juice Wrld. The tour initially was supposed to be a co-headline with Future. However, the “Where Ya At” hitmaker was forced to pull out of the dates in question over production issues.

“I’m in love with Juice Wrld’s music & feel so stoked to have him join me. This will be one for the books,” the “Pound The Alarm” star expressed, according to The Metro.

Nicki Minaj has over 100 million Instagram followers and enjoys sharing all aspects of her life with her fans she calls “Barbs.” Her posts are liked in the millions and commented on by thousands, and this photo is no different.

Minaj released her debut album Pink Friday in 2010. The album topped the U.S. charts and went triple platinum. Her follow up record — Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded — also debuted at No. 1 two years later. In 2014, she released The Pinkprint, which peaked at No. 2.

Last year, Nicki released fourth album Queen, which contains the hits “Chun-Li,” “Barbie Dreams,” and “Bed,” featuring Ariana Grande.

Since bursting onto the music scene, Minaj has won six American Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, five MTV Europe Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and 11 BET Awards. With all this success, she hasn’t yet been able to bag herself a Grammy Award despite being nominated a total of 10 times.

Aside from singing and rapping, she also acts. Her first role was playing the voiceover for the character of Steffie in Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012. Since then, she has starred in The Other Woman and Barbershop: The Next Cut. This year, she is set to be in The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Minaj is yet to reschedule the U.S. leg that she canceled, however, she spoke about it on Queen Radio.

“I know my U.S. fans are waiting for the tour dates and it’s coming. All I’m going to say is, the person on this tour with me — y’all going to like it,” Billboard reported Nicki saying.