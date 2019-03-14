Kim Kardashian Flashes Major Cleavage In New Mermaid-Style Instagram Snap

Kim Kardashian is never afraid to try some new looks, and she left fans wondering what she’s currently up to with her latest Instagram post.

The reality TV star posted a new photo of her on social media rocking long, mermaid-style light-green hair, which was parted at the center and cascaded down her shoulders and back in light waves. Kim looked straight at the mirror in the picture, putting on a busty display in a skimpy top with a deep neckline, while her hair stylist, Chris Appleton, touched her hair and worked his magic.

The 38-year-old opted for some smokey eye makeup and nude lipstick shade, as well as some darker liner that further enhanced her pouty lips. It appears that her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic (a.k.a Makeup By Mario), wasn’t responsible for her makeup this time, leaving it to Kim’s other frequent collaborator, Ariel Tejada.

This photo also seems to be a throwback picture from when she did a photo shoot for her KKW Beauty fragrances, as fans will remember that Kim donned this exact same look for the promotion photos of her KKW Hearts perfumes, choosing this specific hair color for the Baby Girls one. Perhaps this means that the beauty mogul is working on a new project, which means fans will have to patiently wait until she reveals any more details.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Kim and Kanye are busy trying to find her sister Khloe a new man so that she can move on from her ex-boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson. Per The Inquisitr, the couple wants her to “stop dating athletes” and go for artists instead, and they’re ready to match her up with one of their single musician friends.

“Kim wants Khloe to stay far away from athletes and go for an artist the next time, preferably someone in the music business. Just look at how well it has worked out for Kim.”

“She is so happy she stopped dating the jocks, and giving Kanye a chance was the best choice ever. She wants Khloe to follow her lead, and is more than ready to help in her search. Kanye and Kim both want to see Khloe happy and in love, and want to set her up with a musician,” an insider revealed.

However, Kim isn’t going to force her sister to go back to the dating lifestyle just now, as she and Tristan only broke up last month, and she needs time to heal.