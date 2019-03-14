Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Sleeveless Black Dress & Red Snakeskin Boots At Swanky ‘InStyle’ Dinner

Emily Ratajkowski turned heads at the lavish dinner party thrown by InStyle magazine on Wednesday night in New York. The Vogue model made a very sophisticated appearance at the high-end fashion event, looking fabulous in a long black dress that draped down to her ankles.

While the “Blurred Lines” hottie is known for her more extravagant and revealing looks – as she is not too shy about flaunting her statuesque figure in racy attire – Emily chose an understated, elegant outfit for the chic soiree, as remarked by The Daily Mail.

According to the media outlet, the classy event was put together in celebration of Ciara and her making InStyle cover for the magazine’s April issue. In a series of photos published on Instagram by InStyle magazine, Ciara and Emily are seen together as the “Level Up” singer is joined by the 27-year-old model for a glamorous snapshot against the backdrop of the New York City skyline.

Emily rocked a sleeveless black dress complete with delicate ruffled details on the shoulders. The form-fitting number highlighted her svelte waistline and incredibly flat stomach, showing off her hourglass figure in an elegant, tasteful display.

The simple long dress boasted a loose skirt with a few long pleats on each side, which gave the outfit a gown-like look. The Gone Girl actress accessorized her attire with thick gold hoop earrings and a pair of rings on her fingers, including a statement piece with a big black stone.

As for footwear, the stunning model – who was also an InStyle cover girl for the March 2017 issue – wowed the crowd with a pair of long snakeskin boots in a vivid red color.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The eye-catching red boots are given a more detailed coverage in a collection of snapshots published today by The Daily Mail. The photos also show that Emily teamed up her outfit with a smart leather clutch in a burnt red color.

Meanwhile, Ciara put on a very busty display, showing off some major cleavage in a cheetah-print blouse and blazer, which she wore with an ankle-length gold fringe skirt.

Aside from cozying up to Ciara for their glamor-filled snapshot, I Feel Pretty actress also posed with several of the celebrity guests attending the star-studded event — including The Haunting Of Hill House actress Carla Gugino and Victoria’s Secret Angels Dilone and Lais Ribeiro.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

In a group shot with the event’s organizer, InStyle magazine editor-in-chief Laura Brown, Emily looked ravishing posing next to Ray Donovan producer Jason Weinberg and fashion designer Zac Posen.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Prior to the swanky soiree, the model was spotted running errands in the city dressed for winter. In a photo published by The Daily Mail, Emily is seen donning a puffy gray jacket and chic cat-eyed Ray-Ban sunglasses as she makes her way on the sidewalk in a pair of tight black leggings and white sneakers.

The model recently took to her Instagram page to show off another winter look. In a short photo collage posted on Tuesday, Emily looks comfy in a red puffy jacket that beautifully complements her chestnut brown eyes.