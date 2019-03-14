Emily Ratajkowski Claps Back After Being Accused Of Body-Shaming Friend With Bikini Photo

Emily's hitting back after being called out for sharing a photo of herself in a bikini alongside a curvier friend.

Emily Ratajkowski is hitting back after fans accused her of body-shaming a friend by posting a snap of the twosome on the beach together rocking bikinis taken from her Inamorata Swim line. Yahoo! Lifestyle reports that the stunning model was forced to clap back on social media this week after sharing the snap on her Instagram where she clarified that she thought her curvy friend looked “beautiful” while modeling her swimwear for the camera.

As The Inquisitr previously reported earlier this week, the black-and-white beach photo showed Emily and her friend Caitlin King laying on their fronts on the sand while showing off their tans and what the model described as their “beach buns.”

Caitlin looked stunning while flaunting her curves in what appeared to be a black, backless one-piece, while Emily opted for a skimpier dark polka-dot string bikini as she laid alongside her bestie.

But while Ratajkowski’s upload seemed pretty innocent, many were quick to accuse her of body-shaming her friend in the comments section by showing off her toned model-body in a tiny two-piece next to her curvier pal.

“With a friend like Emily who needs an enemy,” one follower wrote in the comments of the upload, which has more than 855,000 likes. Yahoo! Lifestyle reported that another said, “Why would she subject her friend to this humiliation and online bullying by posting this?”

“You specifically posted a photo so that it was clear your body is better than the body of your friend,” they continued, accusing Emily of purposefully posting the photo to make herself look better.

Others viciously body-shamed Caitlin with one even referring to her as being “obese.”

The comments were so intense that Ratajkowski was forced to hit back with a message of her own this week denying that she had any kind of agenda for posting the bikini snap to her account.

“I love my friend’s body and both her and I think she looks great here! And I’m proud she’s rocking my suits. All these haters are crazy,” Emily wrote in the comments section of the swimwear snap, per Insider.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“Just because you’re used to seeing one body type on the internet doesn’t mean that that’s the only kind that should be considered ‘beautiful,'” she then added.

But Emily wasn’t done there, as the star also addressed the recent controversy surrounding the upload on her Instagram Stories account.

Re-posting the beach photo to her Instagram Stories after previously sharing it on her main page earlier this week, she wrote alongside it, “I love my girls [sic] body and her and I both think she looks great here and that this is very cute pic of us getting severe sunburns.”

She then added that she was “proud” to have her close friend modeling the piece from her swimwear collection before adding, “Different bodies are beautiful and I hope y’all learn that soon.”

King also addressed the body-shaming controversy while speaking to Yahoo! Lifestyle this week, admitting that all the drama surrounding the snap wasn’t getting to her.

“If I love myself and love [Ratajkowski’s] suits and love myself in the suits that’s all that matters,” she said in response to all the recent criticism over her body.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily’s certainly no stranger to sharing a bikini photo or two with her more than 22 million Instagram followers.

The stunning model often flaunts her body and shows off a whole lot of skin in her swimwear on social media, posting several bikini and swimsuit pictures online. Ratajkowski most recently sported a skimpy string brown polka-dot bikini for a photo shoot for her Inamorata line and gave her millions of followers a sneak peek at the shoot via her account last month.