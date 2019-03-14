Scott Disick Posts Racy Photo Of Khloe Kardashian On Instagram For ‘Woman Crush Wednesday’

Everyone knows that Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian are the bestest of friends.

And on Wednesday, he decided to lift up his bestie and give her a major ego boost by posting a sexy snap of her rocking a revealing skintight, semi-sheer fishnet catsuit, which she wore last Sunday for a girls trip to Las Vegas. Scott revealed he had been “waiting all week” to share the picture, and Khloe was definitely pleasantly surprised to be dubbed his “Woman Crush Wednesday” (a popular hashtag on social media) as she left a comment underneath, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Hahaha!! I love you Scott!!” the 34-year-old wrote. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she looked absolutely stunning as she stepped out of the MGM Grand Hotel with her gal pals, twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq, who were celebrating their 36th birthday. And while Khloe is no stranger to sexy party ensembles, she certainly upped her level this time as she turned heads in the revealing catsuit that hugged her hourglass curves and perky derriere in all the right places, but left very little to the imagination. The skintight one-piece also featured some cutouts around the waist, revealing her taut midriff, and she paired it with some nude heels and a mauve Dior waistbag.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore her platinum blonde tresses in a loose, wavy style with a side part, which framed her facial features perfectly. She also kept her makeup color palette pretty simple and centered around nude shades, so that her outfit could be the star of the show.

However, some fans still find it a little weird that Scott, 35, shares such a close bond with his ex’s sister, or that he would choose to celebrate her by posting a racy picture of her on social media for the whole world to see. And a few years ago, the two raised some eyebrows when Khloe posted a picture of the two of them donning swimsuits and sharing a bubbly bath while recording their podcast, as per ET.

Yet, there is an argument to be made that Scott, who has been dating Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia for nearly two years, is just being supportive towards Khloe to help her get through her heartbreak. As fans of KUWTK will know, she recently broke up with her boyfriend and baby father, Tristan Thompson, for good, after it was revealed he had gotten too cozy with family friend Jordyn Woods. Since then, Khloe has been trying to stay focused on her baby True, and has been hanging out with her sisters and friends quite often.