‘The Bachelor’: Tayshia Adams Stands By Her Comments About Cassie Randolph Not Being Ready For Marriage

Colton Underwood's runner-up says she stands by everything she said about Cassie not being ready for an engagement at the end of 'The Bachelor.'

The Bachelor’s Tayshia Adams says she’s not backing down on comments she made about Colton Underwood’s final rose recipient, Cassie Randolph. Tayshia, who had a PG-rated overnight with Underwood in the Fantasy Suite, fought with Randolph during the 23rd season of the ABC reality show. She and several fellow contestants famously warned The Bachelor star that both Cassie Randolph and Caelynn Miller-Keyes weren’t ready for marriage and had been talking about being the next Bachelorette. In the end, Colton Underwood chased down Cassie Randolph even after being warned that she may not be there for the “right reasons.”

In a new interview with E! News, Tayshia Adams made it clear she stands by her previous statements about Cassie Randolph, who proved her right by telling Colton she wasn’t sure she could “get there” with her feelings towards him and ultimately breaking up with him.

“I feel that at that time, it was a big deal to us. That’s why it was brought up. …I do still stand by what I said. I mean, ultimately, Cassie wasn’t ready for an engagement at the end, and that’s what I said. I didn’t make up anything.”

Tayshia added that she believes Cassie “did what was right for her” and she expressed hope that The Bachelor star and his love will get engaged sometime in the future. Tayshia Adams also said she is “happy” for Colton Underwood even though he didn’t end his season with an engagement the way he originally hoped to.

Indeed, months after The Bachelor drama went down, Colton and Cassie are in regular dating mode and are not engaged. The Bachelor stars also have no plans to move in together, despite the fact that he relocated to Los Angeles to be closer to her.

As for Cassie Randolph’s feelings on Colton’s final days as The Bachelor, a source told Us Weekly she has reportedly been struggling with watching her man make out with other contestants on the ABC dating show as well as seeing her now-boyfriend ask the fathers of three other women for permission to propose, especially since her own father, Matt Randolph, gave Colton a big fat “no.”

During their post-Bachelor press tour, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have admitted that while they are taking things slower than most Bachelor couples, they still have their eye on an engagement in the end. Colton was even gifted a three-carat diamond and platinum Neil Lane engagement ring by pal Jimmy Kimmel to use for his proposal to Cassie.

But Colton Underwood told Entertainment Tonight his future fiancée has already told him she wants to be surprised when it comes to proposal time, hinting he may trade in Kimmel’s ring for another design by the celebrity jeweler.

“I know the exact ring that she wants, so it’s all about timing,” The Bachelor star said of his future proposal to Cassie.

You can see Tayshia Adams warning Colton Underwood about Cassie Randolph in The Bachelor video below.