Kylie Jenner Flaunts Insanely Fit Body In Revealing Dress On Instagram

Kylie Jenner has really been feeling herself lately.

The 21-year-old shared a photo collage on her Instagram to show fans the look she wore to a family outing on Tuesday night, and she looks insanely stunning. As she was seen getting out of the car, Kylie spilled out of a strapless light-purple dress that put her busty assets and pert booty on full display. The figure-hugging, ankle-length number accentuated her tiny waist and hourglass physique, and it featured taupe ruched fabric all over.

She paired the revealing dress with clear heels that are most likely from Kanye’s Yeezy shoe collection, as well as a brown box-shaped clutch with a clear lucite handle. Kylie styled her long, dark locks into a low ponytail and opted for some simple makeup that included nude lipstick, contoured cheeks, and well-defined eyebrows. She topped off her glamorous look with delicate diamond earrings and two rings.

The makeup mogul had previously posted a couple of sexy pictures wearing this daring ensemble before leaving her house, with one of the snaps showing her squatting with her back turned to the camera, showing off her world-famous booty to her 129 million Instagram followers. This was her outfit of choice to go for dinner with her sisters at celebrity hot-spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

She was also joined by her older sister, Kim Kardashian, as they headed there together in the same car, where they videoed themselves singing some Kanye West tunes, laughing, and just having some all-round fun sister-time. Kim wore a high-waist snakeskin maxi skirt that featured a huge leg slit, which she paired with a white high-neck bodysuit.

The 38-year-old flaunted her super fit body and flat stomach in her revealing outfit, which she finished off with a pair of the new Yeezy clear heels. And when they got to the restaurant, they met up with their equally-gorgeous sisters Kourtney and Khloe, while Kendall had to skip the family reunion as she hat to attend a fashion event in New York City.

As per the Inquisitr, Kylie recently opened up about snapping back to her pre-baby body during an Instagram live session, explaining that it was mostly a change in diet that was responsible for her flat tummy.

“I’m naturally just a really skinny person. But not like Kendall. She’s naturally, like model status. But yeah, I’ve always had a really flat stomach but I never felt like it went back to what it was before Stormi until recently, and I feel like it has a lot to do with diet.”

“I really eat very crazy usually. Like whatever I want,” she added. “Pizza, pasta, a lot of dairy. And I just kind of cut all of that out and have just been eating better. And I feel like that’s the trick for me, personally.”