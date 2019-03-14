Watch Inter Milan Vs. Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Round Of 16

Struggling Inter Milan face another crisis if they cannot come out on top in what is so far a goalless two-legged UEFA Europa League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt.

What is quickly descending into a lost season for 18-time Italian champions Inter Milan can either be saved or get much worse on Thursday, when they host fifth-place German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in a winner-take-all second leg Round of 16 match in the UEFA Europa League — after blowing a chance to enter the home leg of the knockout tie ahead by one when Marceo Brozovic could not get a penalty shot past Frankfurt goalie Kevin Trapp, as Yahoo! Sports recounted. Now Inter, which sits just three points away from losing Champions League qualification for next season, must come out with a win against the German club, or see their European campaign end in tears, in the match that will live stream from the San Siro.

To find out how to watch Thursday’s Inter Milan vs. Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second-leg match live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at the iconic 80,000-seat Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, better known as the San Siro, in Milan, Italy, on Thursday, March 14. That start time will be the same in Germany, which occupies the same time zone as Italy.

In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, and in the United States, fans can watch the game at 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 1 p.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the Inter vs. Frankfurt match starts at 4 a.m. on Friday morning, March 15, Western Indonesian Time, 2 a.m. Eastern, and in India that start time will be 1:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday.

“Could this week be a turning point? I expect the team to adapt to every situation,” embattled Inter Manager Luciano Spalletti said on Wednesday, as quoted by the EuroFantasyLeague site. “At some points this season, we could have done better but we did very well at other points and the team has always shown that it has the desire to move forward.”

Inter got bounced from the Champions League after finishing behind Tottenham Hotspur and FC Barcelona in their group, according to the UEFA website, and after an east 5-0 aggregate win over Austrian side Rapid Wien, Inter played to a nil-nil draw against Frankfurt in the first Round of 16 leg, and now face elimination unless they manage a win at home.

Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp preserved a goalless draw for Eintracht Frankfurt with a penalty save against Inter’s Marcelo Brozovic in the first leg. Alex Grimm / Getty Images

