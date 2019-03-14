Watch FC Salzburg Vs. SSC Napoli UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Round Of 16 2nd Leg

Austrian Bundesliga champions FC Red Bull Salzburg hope to pull off a miracle comeback, when they host Italian side SSC Napoli, trailing 3-0 in a UEFA Europa League second-leg matchup.

After Italian champions Juventus pulled off an extraordinary comeback in the UEFA Champions League, wiping out a 2-0 first leg deficit to top Atlético Madrid and advance to the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Austrian Bundesliga champions FC Red Bull Salzburg now say they can accomplish a similar feat in Europe’s second-tier competition, the Europa League, according to Football Italia. The 12-time Austrian champs host SSC Napoli — the side currently in second place behind Juventus in Serie A — in a second-leg Round of 16 match on Thursday. If the Red Bulls managed the feat, it would be their second comeback in the knockout phase of the tournament, but this one will come against a considerably more difficult opponent, in the match that will live stream from the Salzburg suburbs.

To find out how to watch Thursday’s FC Salzburg vs. SSC Napoli UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second-leg match live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:55 p.m. Central European Time at the 31,800-seat Stadion Wals-Siezenheim, also known as Stadion Salzburg or Red Bull Arena, in the Salzburg suburb of Wals-Siezenheim, Austria, on Thursday, March 14. That start time will be the same in Italy which occupies the same time zone as Austria.

In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 5:55 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, and in the United States, fans can watch the game at 1:55 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 10:55 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the Die Roten Bullen vs. Gli Azzurri match starts at 12:55 a.m. on Friday morning, March 15, Western Indonesian Time, 2:55 a.m. Eastern, and in India, that start time will be 11:25 p.m Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

In the Round of 32, Salzburg fell behind 2-1 to Belgium’s Club Brugge, only to come home and cruise to a 4-0 second-leg win and advancement to the Round of 16, as Soccerway records. They will need to post the same scoreline to overcome the 3-0 deficit they face against the Serie A runners-up, who have scored 48 goals in Italy while allowing only 21.

In addition, Salzburg have won only four times in 15 European encounters with Italian clubs, according to the UEFA website.

Arkadiusz Milik (l) and Dries Mertens (r) combined for the first Napoli goal in a 3-0 first-leg victory. Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images

To watch the FC Red Bull Salzburg vs. SSC Napoli UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second-leg duel, access the streaming video provided by Galavision, which streams via Univision Now — or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Europa League showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV or DirecTV Now. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the crucial UEFA Europa League Round of 16 match stream live for free.

To watch the FC Salzburg vs. SSC Napoli UEFA Europa League knockout stage second-leg duel, the only English-language stream available in the United States will be provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Austria, Puls 4 Football will feature the match. In Italy, Sky Go Italia will stream the game — as will DAZN in Canada. In Indonesia, K Vision will stream the match live, and throughout much of Africa, Canal+ Sport will stream the knockout stage second leg match live online.

Inside India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the European showdown. A list of even more live streaming sources for the FC Salzburg vs. SSC Napoli Europa League second-leg knockout phase match in numerous other countries around the world is available via LiveSoccerTV.