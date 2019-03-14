Alicia Keys To Release Memoir, ‘More Myself,’ Via Oprah Winfrey’s Book Imprint

Singer and pianist Alicia Keys revealed that she has written her first memoir, More Myself: A Journey, which will be coming out in November via Oprah Winfrey’s book imprint. The Grammy winner announced the news in a video — featuring Oprah — that she uploaded to her YouTube channel on Wednesday, March 13.

In the four-and-a-half-minute clip, the two women are seen sitting at a table in a private room at a restaurant about to have lunch when Winfrey pulls out an advance copy of Keys’ autobiography.

“I have to say that to be able to write a memoir that’s about yourself that makes everybody want to be more of themselves, that’s the key, and that is what you have done,” Winfrey gushes about the first release from her Flatiron Books imprint, An Oprah Book.

The legendary talk show host says that she has always loved the phrase “more myself,” and is proud that her author chose it as the title of her book.

“The point is that we get to continuously discover who we are,” Keys explains about the More Myself name.

“The goal is that you are making yourself happy. You are learning more about yourself, that you are able to identify who you are, what you like, what you love, what makes you feel magic.”

The 38-year-old “Empire State of Mind” singer says that she didn’t tell anyone that she was writing a book, but says that the process has been “amazing.”

The clip also features the two powerful women playfully attempting French accents, and talking about their love of hats.

More Myself: A Journey, which Keys penned with the help of writer Michelle Burford, will be released on November 5. The 320-page hardcover, which is available for pre-order now, is described as “a 360-degree perspective on Alicia’s path” from her youth in New York City’s tough Hell’s Kitchen and Harlem neighborhoods to superstardom.

. @aliciakeys has navigated the spotlight and pressures of fame while retaining a humble and beautiful spirit. I am honored she chose to share her personal story #MoreMyself through my imprint. You can read it on 11/5 and it's available for pre-order now. https://t.co/4rGNnKL8Vx pic.twitter.com/dhVE4USAeg — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 13, 2019

Keys, born Alicia Augello Cook to an African-American father and a caucasian mother, released her first album, Songs in A Minor, in 2001. She has had a string of major hit singles, including “Fallin,'” “If I Ain’t Got You,” “No One,” and “Girl on Fire.” She has been married to hip-hop producer Swizz Beatz for eight years, and they have two sons together, 8-year-old Egypt and 4-year-old Genesis.

In addition to her successful music career, Keys has done some acting, including playing Skye Summers on Fox’s Empire in 2015. In February, she hosted the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.