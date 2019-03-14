WWE Spoilers: New Matches Announced For ‘NXT TakeOver: New York’ – Huge NXT Championship Match Announced

It's during the same weekend as 'WrestleMania 35,' and it may even be the bigger show.

During WrestleMania 35 weekend, there are a lot of other events taking place other than the main pay-per-view itself. Many fans are looking forward to the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, WrestleMania Axxess, and meet-and-greets, but NXT TakeOver: New York may be the most anticipated of all. The latest set of tapings took place tonight at Full Sail University and numerous matches have been announced for the upcoming card.

There are spoilers ahead for upcoming episodes of NXT, so, if you don’t want to know, stop reading.

The original plan for NXT TakeOver: New York was going to have Tommaso Ciampa defending his NXT Championship against his former #DIY teammate Johnny Gargano. With Ciampa’s neck injury keeping him out possibly longer than a year, as reported by The Inquisitr, plans have had to change.

While fans would have loved to have seen that match, it simply won’t be able to happen and a new match needed to be made. During the tapings tonight, Triple H went out into the center of the ring and said that Gargano would still be in the match for the now vacant NXT Championship, but he needed an opponent.

Triple H announced a big Fatal Five-Way which took place this evening and the winner would face Gargano at NXT TakeOver: New York for the title. In the match, it would be Adam Cole vs. Ricochet vs. Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream vs. Matt Riddle with the championship shot on the line.

Scoop #6: When one dream ends, another one begins Johnny Gargano will compete for the NXT Title at NXT Takeover He will face the winner of a 5 way with Ricochet vs Adam Cole vs Aleister Black vs Velveteen Dream vs Matt Riddle That match happens tonight! pic.twitter.com/POECyyajmf — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 13, 2019

Right after the match was announced by Triple H, the participants were called to the ring and the match started.

Scoop #8: Adam Cole vs Ricochet vs Aleister Black vs Velveteen Dream vs Matt Riddle Winner faces Johnny Gargano for the NXT World Title at NXT Takeover New York pic.twitter.com/0daZomHV2a — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 13, 2019

Once all was said and done, Adam Cole ended up winning the match and he has the Undisputed Era backing him up as he goes after the NXT Championship. That match will actually be the best two out of three falls.

Ricochet and Aleister Black will still be on the card for the show, though, as they ended up winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and will take on the War Raiders as reported by Wrestling Inc.

The NXT Tag Team Championship will be defended by the War Raiders at NXT TakeOver: New York, and it may be the final-ever NXT match for Ricochet and Black.

Scoop #42: War Raiders our for a stare down with Ricochet & Black pic.twitter.com/AGUuOx2ZdJ — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 14, 2019

Here is the full card for NXT TakeOver: New York as of now, but it is always subject to change.