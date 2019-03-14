‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Ana’s Secret Shocks Devon

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Devon finally learns Ana’s deep, dark secret, and it’s something he never could’ve imagined.

Ana (Loren Lott) told Devon (Bryton James) that she’s in debt, which is why she has needed so much cash recently. Even when it hasn’t made great financial sense, Ana has taken money up front instead of waiting for more money in royalties with her songwriting. Once again, Ana tells her brother she needs money, and this time Devon decides to look into things himself because he wants to ensure his sister is okay.

Devon actor Bryton James recently discussed the intriguing storyline with Soap Opera Digest. He said, “Ana seems to be blowing through money pretty quickly. He runs a credit check on her because he wants to help out, but he learns that she’s not in debt like she said. Now Devon wants to make sure his sister’s not in trouble.”

Devon worries that Ana might have a drug addiction or gambling problem. He just cannot understand how she’s going through so much cash so quickly, especially since her credit report is squeaky clean, according to a recent report from The Inquisitr.

Devon follows his sister, and he sees her go into a motel room. Devon walks up and knocks on the door intending to confront Ana to find out what is going on. However, he ends up getting quite a surprise when Elena (Brytni Sarpy) opens the door. Elena is a beautiful woman whom Devon has never met, but he has no idea what Elena has to do with his sister Ana.

According to James, “He [Devon] assumes Ana is giving money to this beautiful girl he didn’t expect to meet. She tries to say she’s alone, but Devon tells her that he saw his sister go into this room. Ana comes to the door, and she’s upset that he followed her, but as far as he’s concerned, she has explaining to do. Devon knows Ana is keeping a secret, but it turns out to be something that he never imagined.”

Ana does not love that Devon ran her credit report, and she’s clearly trying to keep this situation from him. However, Ana also realizes that her brother loves her dearly and wants the best for her. Although he’s still grieving Hilary, there’s no way Devon will let her continue hiding something so vast and so expensive from him especially when he has the means to help with his fortune if he figures out why Ana needs so much money. Now the big question is who Elena is to Ana?