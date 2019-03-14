Lori Loughlin Released On $1 Million Bond, Set To Leave Country

Actress Lori Loughlin has been released from custody. Earlier today, the Full House star appeared in federal court in downtown Los Angeles. There, she faced charges of mail fraud, as part of ongoing allegations in relation to a college admissions bribery scheme.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Loughlin was released on a rather hefty bond, totaling $1 million. As Variety notes, her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannuli, is also being charged as part of the ongoing investigation. His bail, like his wife’s, has also been set at $1 million. While Loughlin appeared today in court, Mossimo did not.

Aside from being released — after Loughlin and her husband procured a bond, with their home and other assets put up as collateral — Judge Steve Kim granted Loughlin permission to travel abroad and allowed the actress to keep her passport. Judge Kim was originally hesitant to allow her to leave the country, though he eventually gave his permission.

“I’m not comfortable giving her a passport for that kind of travel,” Kim said. While Loughlin is allowed to travel abroad, she must provide the court with any potential destination and length of stay.

Marc Harris, Lori Loughlin’s lawyer, explained that the actress needs to travel abroad, as she is currently slated to film three projects spread across April, May, and July of this year. All three will be shot in Vancouver, Canada.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a total of 50 parents across the country were arrested and charged as part of an ongoing investigation into a college admission scandal. Federal prosecutors and investigators allege that parents of college applicants (some of whom are currently attending school) paid large sums of money in an effort to doctor athletic records, standardized test scores, and bribe college officials in order to pave the way for their children to get into school. The investigation was dubbed Operation Varsity Blues by the FBI, in a nod to the 1999 film of the same name.

Lori Loughlin and her husband were indicted earlier this week. Authorities allege that she and her husband paid $500,000 in order to have her daughters accepted into the University of Southern California, by having their athletic records doctored and falsely presenting their kids as college-level athletes.

Loughlin was not the only celebrity to be caught up in the recent wave of indictments. Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was also arrested. Authorities accused Huffman of paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s standardized test answers doctored in order to receive a higher, more competitive score.