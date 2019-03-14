‘Captain Marvel’ Fans Loved Goose. Here’s Where Samuel L. Jackson Thinks He Is In Today’s MCU

Spoiler alert: If you haven’t yet seen Marvel’s latest film Captain Marvel and you hate spoilers, you may want to stop reading right now.

Captain Marvel blasted into theaters last week, enjoying an incredible opening weekend that broke records for the highest ever for a female-led film. Aside from introducing a brand new superhero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — just in time for her to appear in next month’s release of Avengers: Endgame — the movie also brought back a number of much-loved and familiar Marvel characters.

Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), who was killed by Loki in the first Avengers film, made a return in Captain Marvel, and, of course, so did Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

Fury’s involvement in the movie meant that Marvel fans got the answer to a long-standing mystery: How did Fury lose his eye?

That question has finally been answered, and it’s been answered by a cat named Goose. The movie introduced a ginger feline to the story, with Goose having plenty of involvement in the plot of Captain Marvel. Fans were quickly wrapped around his adorable little orange paw, leaving many of them to wonder where Goose would be today.

Fortunately, Jackson has some thoughts for us as to where Goose might be curling up and playing with his ball of yarn, per Comic Book.

“Kind of hard to say,” Jackson said, before offering up a few suggestions.

“He could be at Fury’s house somewhere. We haven’t seen him since [Captain Marvel], and there have been a lot of movies between that time and this one. So he could be at Fury’s house. He could be at Fury’s mum’s house.”

Of course, fans who have already watched the film know that Goose is no ordinary ginger cat. In fact, despite his cute and cuddly exterior, it turns out that Goose is actually a Flerken, a shape-shifting alien species that has a rather terrifying secret. From early on in the film we see tough characters from outer space terrified of the feline, while Fury coos and gushes over him.

It’s only through the course of the movie that we see why the adverse reaction to a seemingly normal cat: When Fury is asked to protect the Tesseract, Goose takes it upon himself to do so, suddenly unleashing a mouthful of massive octopus-like tentacles to swallow it. The hidden species could well mean that Goose would still be alive and kicking more than two decades after Captain Marvel took place.

Of course, despite Fury’s love for the orange kitty, it turns out Goose has a slight sense of humor failure with Fury at one point, reaching out and slashing him across the eye, and thus solving a decade-long question about the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent’s ever-present eye patch.