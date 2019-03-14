‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 14 Preview: Will Viewers Find Out Why Daryl And Michonne Have Scars?

Episode 14 images also show a pregnant Michonne.

Episode 13 of AMC’s The Walking Dead saw the introduction of a new group as well as the promise of the upcoming Fair being run by the Kingdom. While it is unclear if these issues will be dealt with in the upcoming episode, there are hints suggesting an explanation as to why Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) have those mysterious scars.

AMC lists the following synopsis for Episode 14 (titled “Scars”).

“An outsider’s arrival forces Alexandria to rehash devastating old wounds; eye-opening secrets from the past are revealed.”

In previous episodes of The Walking Dead, both Daryl Dixon and Michonne have been shown sporting new scars. Each scar is in the shape of an “X” and little else is known about how they received them.

However, as the synopsis for Episode 14 of The Walking Dead Season 9 suggests, fans might finally find out how Daryl and Michonne received the scars and, potentially, why they are so distrustful of outsiders now.

As yet, it is unclear who the outsider mentioned in the synopsis is that will turn up on Alexandria’s doorstep. However, a trailer for Episode 14, as released by Skybound, suggests this outsider is actually Lydia (Cassady McClincy).

In the Episode 14 trailer, Aaron (Ross Marquand), announces to Michonne that Daryl has arrived at Alexandria.

When Michonne gets there, it is revealed that Daryl also has Henry (Matt Lintz), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), and Lydia with him. Michonne questions Daryl’s group about Lydia.

“She’s with us,” Henry replies.

You can view the clip for Episode 14 of The Walking Dead Season 9 below.

In addition to the Episode 14 trailer, images for this episode have also been released by Skybound. And, as Skybound points out, Michonne appears to be pregnant in some of these images, suggesting they are potentially flashback images to when she was carrying Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) child.

In addition to pregnant images of Michonne, Daryl is seen creeping through a deserted schoolroom in Episode 14 of The Walking Dead Season 9. So, it is possible that these images are also associated with the flashback involving the pregnant Michonne. If this is the case, it is possible that the flashback will reveal that Daryl and Michonne could have encountered hostile people within the school and the outcome of that meeting could have resulted in their scarring. Of course, viewers will just have to tune into Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead Season 9 to find out for sure.

In the meantime, you can view Episode 14 images in the gallery below.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 14 of Season 9 on Wednesday, March 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.