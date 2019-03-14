Khloe Kardashian ‘Doesn’t Even Acknowledge’ Tristan Thompson’s Birthday After Cheating Scandal, Per ‘HL’

A man might cheat, but he’s still entitled to a birthday (or is he). On March 13, 2019, Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy turned 28. That’s another million people who didn’t realize that Khloe, aged 34, is significantly older than her former boyfriend. Hollywood Life reports that Khloe did not provide the “royal treatment” she had afforded Tristan this time last year. Unsurprisingly, Tristan’s recent scandal with Jordyn Woods is likely the reason.

On March 1, The Mirror reported Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, confessing to having “kissed” Thompson. Dominating headlines ever since, the Khloe and Tristan drama now sees Khloe single. In April 2018, Khloe gave birth to True Thompson amid a scandal that saw The Daily Mail film Tristan “cheating” on Khloe days before she was due.

Khloe “had forgiven” Tristan following the 2018 cheating scandal. Clearly, there’s a limit to how much one girl can take. This time last year, Hollywood Life was covering a party atmosphere as Khloe celebrated Tristan’s birthday at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood. It seems noteworthy here to mention that Jordyn Woods attended the event, alongside Kylie Jenner.

Not this year. With reports of Khloe “still extremely hurt” by Tristan’s womanizing ways, this Kardashian has seemingly chosen to ignore her ex’s birthday this year.

“She has zero intentions of reaching out to him on his birthday. At this point, she’s not interested in a conversation. Khloe feels Tristan has shown her nothing but disrespect, and though she wishes him no ill will, she has no plans of reaching out.”

The Hollywood Life source added that Khloe remains “thankful” at Tristan not blocking her attempts to seek sole custody of their daughter, True. In recent days, Khloe has been papped carrying her little girl in the street, but Tristan was nowhere to be seen.

“He knows how much True means to Khloe, and what a great mom she is to their daughter, so he will agree to whatever Khloe wants to do.”

Khloe now finds herself closer than ever to her sister, Kourtney Kardashian (also a single mother). Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are inching their way towards five years of marriage. Their fourth child is due in May 2019. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are now parents to Stormi. Travis’ December 2018 Rolling Stone interview saw him confirm marriage plans. Kendall Jenner’s romance with Ben Simmons may be low-key, but it’s going strong.

Of the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters, only Kourtney and Khloe are now single. Kourtney co-parents her three children with Scott Disick, but the absence of Tristan is likely a greater strain on Khloe.

“Break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored” may be Ariana Grande’s lyrics in 2019, but for some girls, the message is bittersweet.