British Woman Threatened To Be Removed From Plane Over Her Outfit — See The Photo

A British woman earlier this week was threatened to be kicked off a Thomas Cook aircraft if she failed to cover up, after flight attendants contended her attire was offensive to other passengers, The Daily Mail recently reported. Emily O’Connor took to her Twitter account to share her experience, a tweet that has since gone viral.

According to the 21-year-old woman’s account, she had boarded the plane in Birmingham to fly to Tenerife, in the Canary Island, Spain, when the crew told her that her crop top and pants were inappropriate and causing offense to others.

After making an announcement over the speakerphone about the situation, O’Connor’s cousin handed her a jacket, which the flight attendants told her to put on, the report continues. Hearing staff publicly announce the debacle left the woman “shaking and upset,” she said.

The airline released a statement on Wednesday, in which it apologized for the situation, but pointed out the company’s appropriate attire policy, which can be found in its in-flight magazine, according to The Daily Mail report.

“We are sorry that we upset Ms O’Connor. It’s clear we could have handled the situation better,” reads the statement, shared by Sky News.

The airline’s attire policy states that “customers wearing inappropriate attire (including items with offensive slogans or images) will not be permitted to travel unless a change of clothes is possible,” Sky News shared.

Flying from Bham to Tenerife, Thomas Cook told me that they were going to remove me from the flight if I didn’t “cover up” as I was “causing offence” and was “inappropriate”. They had 4 flight staff around me to get my luggage to take me off the plane. pic.twitter.com/r28nvSYaoY — Emily O'Connor (@emroseoconnor) March 12, 2019

Since sharing her tweet on Tuesday, it has racked up more than 26,000 hearts and more than 2,500 comments. The tweet was also re-shared over 8,800 times. Her message even caught the attention of some prolific name, including Love Island star Gabby Allen, who vowed to never fly Thomas Cook again.

It’s safe to say, I will never fly with Thomas Cook again. ????????‍♀️ — ????GABBY ALLEN???? (@gabbydawnallen) March 12, 2019

O’Connor said that she wore the same outfit on the flight back from Tenerife to Birmingham with no issue, according to The Daily Mail report. She was wearing a black crop top by Zara and high-waisted mustard yellow pants that shit well above O’Connor’s bellybutton, as the photo she shared on Twitter showed. In addition, her pants were loose fitting, barely marking her figure at all.

After staff told her to cover her, O’Conner said she stood up and asked her fellow passengers if anyone was bothered by what she was wearing. She said no one expressed they were offended.

“They had four flight staff around me to get my luggage to take me off the plane,” she said of the situation, according to The Daily Mail.“I informed the staff that there is no ‘appropriate wear’ policy stipulated online. I stood up on the flight and asked if anyone was offended, no-one said a word.”