Teresa Giudice’s ‘RHONJ’ Co-Stars Slam Her Reaction To Husband Joe’s Deportation

Since he went to jail to serve a 41-month prison sentence for conspiracy to commit wire and bankruptcy fraud, there have been lingering questions surrounding the fate of the Real Housewives of New Jersey’s former cast member Joe Giudice as far as both his future and marriage to wife Teresa Giudice are concerned. Joe is nearing his expected release date on Thursday, but it appears that ICE already has announced plans to hold onto him. While ICE has not made any official announcements about where Joe may be headed, he could be going into one of ICE’s detention centers. Currently, Joe is trying to appeal the deportation decision, but there is still a lack of clarity about when he will get to take that argument to court.

For those of you who don’t remember Teresa’s previous statements about what she would do in case Joe got deported, she has been criticized by her fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars for sounding less than supportive. Teresa publicly stated in 2018 that if Joe winds up getting deported back to Italy, she won’t go with him, as she feels it would be too difficult to uproot the couple’s four children. In fact, Teresa has even mentioned that Joe’s deportation could also mean she will divorce him, according to TMZ.

While Teresa’s social media posts and interviews about her husband do seem to demonstrate that she still loves Joe, she has been accused by her co-stars of falsifying her feelings. For most of Joe’s prison stint, she has stood by her man, but she has also admitted to being angry with him because she also went to jail over the scandal, and lost time she wanted to spend with her sick mother, who later passed away. Also, it appears Teresa may simply have a line she can’t cross when it comes to moving the couple’s children to Italy, and the implications that might have for their family.

One of Teresa’s co-stars, Kim DePaola, who has had a rivalry with Teresa for years, claims that Teresa has been partying often without Joe, and that Teresa may be playing the part of the good wife, but it’s all an act. DePaola poked fun at Teresa for finding a way to make money off of Joe’s deportation. DePaola also never had much sympathy for Joe, since she said it was his own choice to not become a citizen, and he should have known better, according to TMZ.