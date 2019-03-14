Luke Perry To Be Honored In Reelz Special On March 17

It has been very clear since his death on March 4 that Luke Perry was a beloved actor who touched the lives of most of his colleagues and legions of fans worldwide. Now, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star will be remembered in a brand-new special on Reelz.

The television network announced that Luke Perry: In His Own Words, an hourlong program celebrating his life and exploring his Hollywood career, will premiere on Sunday, March 17.

“We look forward to sharing this touching tribute to Luke Perry with our viewers,” said a statement from Steve Cheskin, Reelz’s senior vice president of programming, according to a network press release published on The Futon Critic.

“He was a beloved Hollywood star whose work in television and movies struck a chord with generations of fans around the world, and to the friends and colleagues who knew him best, he was known for his humble generosity and being a devoted father.”

The TV tribute, which Us Weekly’s Dylan Howard is executive producing, will include interviews that Perry gave in the past in which he reflected “on a life of influence, legacy, romances, and personal tragedy.”

Close friends and former co-stars will also share their thoughts on the late star, describing “the private side of the actor with a generous soul with charisma to burn.” From Beverly Hills, 90210, actress Jennie Garth, executive producer Charles Rosin, and writer Larry Mollin will lovingly remember Perry. Riverdale’s Marisol Nichols and other stars of The CW series, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Perry’s former agent Chris Nassif, and entertainment experts and reporters were also interviewed for the Reelz show.

Brad Barket / Getty Images

News about the Reelz TV special celebrating the late actor’s life comes on the same day that TMZ published a copy of his Certificate of Death, which revealed that the man born Coy Luther Perry III died at 12:44 p.m. on Monday, March 4, at the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Los Angeles. An ischemic cerebrovascular accident, a stroke, caused the 52-year-old’s death. An autopsy was not performed on the high school graduate, who had been in the entertainment industry for 35 years. He was buried one week after his death, on Monday, March 11, in Dickson, Tennessee, where he has owned a farm and lived part-time since 1995.

#LukePerry #InHisOwnWords This documentary explores the career of the ultimate teen idol through his own reflections on a life of influence, legacy, and personal tragedy. #Sunday pic.twitter.com/mVY0dETOtV — ReelzChannel (@ReelzChannel) March 11, 2019

Luke Perry: In His Own Words debuts on Reelz on Sunday, March 17, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. It will be repeated twice later that same night, and twice on Thursday, March 21.