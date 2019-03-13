Lori Loughlin’s Bond Set Over College Admissions Scandal

On Tuesday, news broke that celebrities have been bribing colleges across the country to accept their children into the hallowed halls of big-name schools. Lori Loughlin of Fuller House and Felicity Huffman from Desperate Housewives (no pun intended) have both been arrested and indicted in the case so far.

On Wednesday, Loughlin’s bond was set at $1 million, according to CNN, and she is expected to be released later today provided she fronts that money. Huffman was released on a promise to appear.

After appearing in court today, the charges against Loughlin were read out. She has been charged with “conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for her role in the college admissions scam.” Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is also facing the same charges for being a part of the scandal.

The couple is said to have paid a whopping half a million dollars worth of bribes to the University of Southern California to get their two daughters onto the crew team. Neither of them ever competed in crew prior to their parents attempting to bribe their way onto the team.

Since the scandal broke, the University of Southern California has said that “All applicants who are connected to the alleged admissions cheating scheme will be denied admission,” according to a spokesperson.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for Marie Claire

The university is also planning on investigating students who are already enrolled that may be connected to the scandal.

Spokesperson Gary Polakovic has said that once those reviews have been completed, “the university will make informed, appropriate decisions,” bearing in mind that “some of these individuals may have been minors at the time of their application process.”

Loughlin, Giannulli, and Huffman are not the only people who have already been charged in the scandal, however. According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Tuesday saw more than 50 people charged in the case. Schools right across the country are involved too, with a number of Ivy League schools also allegedly accepting bribes.

Of course, those offering the bribes are not the only ones at fault, and colleges have started looking at who accepted these bribes from their side as well. Many of those found to be involved are sports coaches. Georgetown’s tennis coach, a former head coach and assistant coach of women’s soccer at USC, the water polo coach at USC, and the sailing coach at Stanford are all allegedly involved in the scandal.

They have also been charged in the case, alongside the parents who have been paying what is estimated at a collective $6 million worth of bribes.