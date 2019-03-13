New Chinese Trailer For ‘Shazam!’ Brings In Plenty Of Batman, Superman, And Aquaman

All you have to do is say the word and...the Justice League will be there?

On April 5, 2019, one of the youngest and strongest superheroes will hit the big screen when Shazam! makes its theatrical debut. The film has been met with a lot of positive response and the anticipation is huge from all of the comic book fans, but it just keeps getting better. A brand new trailer cut exclusively for China has been released and it brings in a good deal of the Justice League in the forms of Batman, Superman, and Aquaman.

Almost every trailer for Shazam! has revealed some new footage which has been great as they also haven’t given away too much. As reported by Superhero Hype, a new Chinese trailer has now been released just a few weeks prior to its release, and it may be one of the most fun yet.

Not all of the footage is new, but this one does deliver some great interactions between Shazam (Zachary Levi) and the villainous Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong). Along with that, there are a number of appearances and mentions of members of the Justice League which is so much fun.

Now, before you get caught up in the idea that this is some big DC Extended Universe (DCEU) crossover, that’s not exactly what is going on here. The trailer does give a lot of proof, though, to the fact that the superheroes across the DCEU do indeed exist in the same world as Shazam and it’s great to intertwine them all.

In just a short 90 seconds, there are all kinds of references to other heroes in the DC Comics’ universe. Let’s take a look at all of them.

Kid is humming the theme song to Superman

The same kid is playing with a Batman and Superman action figure and making them fight

A conversation about talking to fish is brought up as is commanding an army of billions of fish ala Aquaman

This is the first mention of Aquaman in any of the trailers for Shazam!, but that’s not overly surprising. Aquaman did massive box office business in China and the fans truly took to what has been one of the best DC films for Warner Bros.

For those who are thinking Mark Strong may look familiar in the world of the DCEU, you are absolutely right. Back in 2011, Strong played the role of Sinestro opposite Ryan Reynolds in Green Lantern. In that film, he was set to carry on and become the evil yellow villain who would take center stage in the sequel, but it never happened.

Warner Bros.

Shazam!‘s release is less than a month away and if the trailers end up being a true reflection of the full film, the next big hit in the DCEU is almost here.