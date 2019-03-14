Steve Bannon Told Ivanka Trump ‘Go F**k Yourself, You Are Nothing’ In Front Of Her Father, New Book Claims

Steve Bannon reportedly had an explosive confrontation with Ivanka Trump in which he told her “Go f**k yourself” — and it all took place in front of her father, President Donald Trump.

The argument between Trump’s former adviser and his daughter was one of the allegations laid in a new tell-all book from journalist Vicky Ward called Kushner Inc. The book delves into the controversial roles that Ivanka and husband, Jared Kushner, play in the Trump White House. The book also makes several claims regarding the tension that their presence has caused among top Trump aides and cabinet members.

As The Guardian reported, based on an early excerpt from the book, Ivanka Trump and former top strategist Steve Bannon often butted heads. Ward’s narrative includes one confrontation in which he reportedly told her, “Go f**k yourself … you are nothing” in front of her father. The two were in an argument over leaks to the press, and Ivanka reportedly called Bannon a “f***ing liar” during the exchange as well. It was not clear from the leaked excerpt how Donald Trump reacted, but Bannon remained in a top White House post after the alleged confrontation.

In another excerpt, Bannon is quoted as saying that as soon as Ivanka Trump became a White House staffer, everyone realized that “she’s dumb as a brick.”

This is not the first report to note the sometimes explosive tension between Ivanka and Steve Bannon. As Newsweek noted, a previous tell-all book from journalist Bob Woodward also noted another alleged instance in which Bannon berated Ivanka, saying that the only reason she had a White House position was that she is the president’s daughter.

“You’re a g***mn staffer!” Bannon reportedly yelled at Ivanka, Woodward recounted in Fear:Trump in the White House.

“You walk around this place and act like you’re in charge, and you’re not,” Bannon said. “You’re on staff!”

Ivanka Trump grew angry and replied: “I’m not a staffer! I’ll never be a staffer. I’m the first daughter.”

Ward’s book claimed that many in the White House were displeased with both Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who reportedly lacked any diplomatic, foreign affairs, or governmental experience coming into the White House. Trump has tapped Kushner for a number of high-profile and sometime highly sensitive assignments, including combating the opioid epidemic and leading an arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

Ivanka Trump’s role is reportedly now coming under increasing scrutiny — both by House Democrats who have oversight powers over the White House, and by the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.