‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Lowers Her Robe, Leaves Little To The Imagination In Instagram Photo

Hailey Clauson has been on a very daring streak on her Instagram as of late. On Tuesday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of very revealing snapshots that leave almost nothing to the imagination.

In the first Instagram post, the 24-year-old model is featured with her back to the camera as she lowers a black robe down her body, exposing her bare derriere. Clauson is holding the bathrobe by her wrists, which is hovering by her backside and covering her legs. Her recently dyed chocolate bob is down, reaching to her shoulder line.

In the second photo, Clauson is facing the camera as she holds the bathrobe over her chest, covering herself up but showing off a lot of cleavage. She is wearing a black hat, which is partially covering her face and obscuring her eyes.

She shared yet a third snap of the same series, which is very similar to the first one. She is again with her back to the onlooker with the bathrobe lowered. However, this time around she is holding it above her derriere, making this snap a lot more safe for work.

According to the geotag she shared with her post, Clauson shared her sultry photos while enjoying some downtimes in Idyllwild, California, in the San Jacinto Mountains. She appears to be in a mountain cabin at dusk, as the sky can be seen through glass windows in the background.

The first post, which Clauson shared with her 523,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 9,000 likes and about 100 comments within a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share their admiration for her and offer their take on the revealing photo.

“Beautiful shot. Kudos!” one user wrote.

“Whos the women with the Black Cape!? Is it Wonder women,” another one joked.

As The Daily Mail recently shared, Clauson is best known for her spreads for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which kicked off her career when she landed a spot in the 2016 edition. The model started modeling when she was just 14 when her father took her to a casting call in Los Angeles. She was signed that same day, the report continued.

“I started really young and I did all the fashion shows. My body changed and nobody wanted me anymore until I met Sports Illustrated. I was not a size zero and I had curves and they accepted me the way I was,” she has said, according to The Daily Mail.