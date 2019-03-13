Is Scheana Marie Ready To Work At Lisa Vanderpump’s New Las Vegas Restaurant?

Lisa Vanderpump is set to open her newest restaurant in just weeks.

Scheana Marie lived in Las Vegas for several months between 2017 and 2018 but is she ready to move back to Sin City and embark on a new job at Lisa Vanderpump’s newest restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden?

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this week, the Vanderpump Rules star addressed the possibility of moving from her current home in Marina Del Ray, California to Las Vegas, where she would help Lisa at the Caesar’s Palace location.

“I don’t know that I’m going to be working there,” Scheana admitted to the host, according to a March 12 report from The Daily Dish.

Although nothing is set in stone quite yet, Scheana has said in the past that she would be open to the idea of leaving Los Angeles and heading back to her former home in Las Vegas.

“I said I would love to move back and do my show for a period of time and if Lisa needed help there, I would absolutely be into that,” she explained.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Scheana appeared in the on-stage production of Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man in 2018 before returning to Los Angeles for the start of filming on the currently airing seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

Last month, after confirming news of the upcoming opening of her Las Vegas restaurant, Lisa spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of filming a new spinoff at the location and addressed the idea of Scheana coming to work for her at the restaurant.

“Oh, lordy!” Lisa said about the idea of filming yet another Bravo TV spinoff. “That would be, like, a hot mess traveling. Well, maybe. I mean, I’m sure some of [the Vanderpump Rules cast] would want to work out there … so, if we get picked up for another series, I’m sure some of it will filter over there, I’m not sure.”

Regarding Scheana’s potential addition to her staff at the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, Lisa admitted that she would be great for the restaurant because she knows how she likes things done. As fans well know, Scheana has been working for Lisa for the past several years at a number of her restaurants, including Villa Blanca and SUR Restaurant.

To see more of Scheana, Lisa, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.