Bethenny Frankel Gushes Over 8-Year-Old Daughter Bryn’s ‘Amazing’ Fashion Sense And Skinnygirl Denim Brand

She may only be 8-years-old but Bethenny Frankel’s daughter, Bryn Hoppy, has already become quite the fashionista — according to her mother.

The Real Housewives of New York City star recently sat down with E! Online where she chatted about how impressed she is with her young daughter. The reality star recently expanded her business and launched a Skinnygirl denim line, which ranges in sizing from 24 to 32. But instead of only gloating about her latest business endeavor the whole time, she made sure to give credit where credit is due, calling Bryn’s fashion sense “amazing.”

“There is a combination of her really loving what she wants to wear and me seeing her in my closet putting my clothes on, but she puts them together in her own way,” Frankel dished. “She has an amazing style. It is very different from my style. She got some sort of Malibu surfer meets Coachella with a tiny bit of high fashion vibes. She just mixes things together and they work.”

Frankel says that she makes sure to compliment Bryn when she puts together a chic outfit now that the 8-year-old is starting to understand what fashion really is. The mother of one even says that when someone compliments her daughter’s style when they are out and about in public, she makes sure to bring it to Bryn’s attention.

Frankel is currently focusing on her new denim line and says that she is always asking for feedback from models and customers because she wants to make sure that she gets things right. She wants to empower women and let them know that her brand is a “brand for every woman” and it’s also “about feeling guilt-free and embracing your flaws and your assets.”

It’s really important to Bethenny to make sure that females of all sizes feel comfortable in her brand, no matter if they’re big or small. She actually was surprised to share that the plus sizes of the jeans are selling faster than the smaller sizes and she thinks that she that the term “plus sized” actually shouldn’t make a difference and shouldn’t be put in a different section as any other jeans.

Unfortunately for fans of Frankel, her time as a housewife may be winding down. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the mother of one spoke about her public career during a court battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, saying that she is planning on winding down her career so that she can “have a better quality of life” with her daughter.

“It goes from having nothing to being successful to being comfortable,” Frankel said before admitting that she would like to lighten her load. It will be interesting to see whether or not Bethenny does return for season 12 of the show.

The current season of The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Wednesday evenings on Bravo.