Kyle Richards Reveals She’s Seen Teddi Mellencamp And John Blizzard’s Text Messages ‘In Their Entirety’

What did she learn?

Kyle Richards opened up about the text messages that were revealed on last night’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

After watched as Lisa Vanderpump revealed Teddi Mellencamp had encouraged John Blizzard to bring Dorit Kemsley’s former dog out during her visit to Vanderpump Dogs, Richards told Cohen that there was much more to the text messages that fans haven’t yet seen.

“I saw those texts in their entirety,” Richards told Cohen, according to a March 13 report from TooFab. “Teddi had shown them to me, and you’re only seeing part of those texts, the parts that make Teddi look guilty.”

According to reports, it was Vanderpump who told Blizzard to relay the information about Kemsley’s dog ending up at an animal shelter after she gave it to someone her husband worked with. However, according to Vanderpump, it was Mellencamp who pushed the negative story about Kemsley, who chose to give up the dog only due to the fact that it was continuously biting her husband and their two small kids.

While Mellencamp has also shared text messages between herself and Blizzard in which Blizzard seemingly confirmed it was Vanderpump who told him to tell her about Kemsley, he has attempted to shut down the idea by saying his “YES” reply to her message asking if he was directed by Vanderpump was misinterpreted.

Although there’s much more to the story that fans haven’t seen, Richards told Cohen she hopes “the rest of those text messages” will be revealed as the ninth season continues.

During Tuesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kemsley’s husband, PK, said Vanderpump, who previously informed the couple she was not mad about their decision to give up their adopted dog, was a “genius at manipulation and control.”

In response to the comment, Richards told Cohen that Vanderpump is “extremely bright.”

“So I think when he was saying that, he was saying, ‘Yes, she’s manipulative, she’s very bright, she knows what she’s doing, she’s very clever,'” she explained.

Also during the show, Richards said that while Vanderpump complained the handwritten note Erika Jayne sent her after her brother was simply not enough, she believed it was an appropriate gesture that made sense.

To see more of Richards and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.