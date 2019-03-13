Lala Kent & Fiance Randall Emmett Share Bubble Bath In Instagram Photo

After their brief split, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett appear to be going strong again. On Wednesday, Emmett took to his Instagram page to share a snapshot that shows himself and Kent sharing a bubble bath together, as Bravo TV reported.

In the photo in question, Kent, 28, is seen to the left of Emmett, 47, with bubbly water up to her chest, helping cover herself up. The Vanderpump Rules star is wearing an interesting hairstyle consisting of a series of braids that start on her scalp and converge into different new braids, including one that falls onto her forehead. According to the report, Kent explained on Randall’s Instagram Story that the multiple braids were for “making my hair have texture” for a wavy look.

Emmett is also submerged to his chin as he looks at the camera, which he appears to be holding in front of the couple. Meanwhile, Kent is giving Emmett a sweet side-eyed look with her extra plump lips slightly parted in a seductive way. According to the Bravo TV report, Kent shared that she went under the needle last week for routine lip injections, which are evident in the photo.

Kent appears to be wearing no makeup in the snapshot, giving her natural features the opportunity to shine through.

The post, which Emmett shared with his 219,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 5,300 likes and more than 130 comments within a few hours of having been posted, which is a high average for Emmett’s posts. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to offer their opinion about the photo, and a lot of folks had something to say about Kent’s hairdo.

“You must love her…even with a hair do like that,” one user wrote.

“Geez everyone commenting on the braids. It’s one of the oldest tricks in the book to curl your hair naturally,” another one offered.

As the post’s hashtag suggests, the couple is currently in Puerto Rico where the film and TV producer is “making movies with my pal Bruce Willis,” the Bravo TV report detailed. As The Inquisitr previously noted, Emmett’s production company is behind the new movie Kent will star in. The actress jetted off to Puerto Rico for filming ahead of Emmett ahead of her fiancé, who had to be in New York recently for work.

However, it appears that he finally made it to the island, where he reunited with the bride-to-be. Kent and Emmett have been together since 2016 and got engaged in September of last year.