‘My 600-LB Life’ Jeanne Convey Weight-Loss Update: See What Happened After She Left Houston, Stopped Treatment

Jeanne Convey came to My 600-LB Life in an absolutely dire situation, and now fans are hoping to get a positive update from the woman who decided to avoid weight-loss surgery and ditched Dr. Younan Nowzaradan’s program in Houston.

Jeanne was featured on the most recent episode of the TLC docu-series, which had a long string of successful stories this season as many patients have decided to relocate to Houston to work more closely with Dr. Now, as he is known on the show. Those who decided to put down roots had seen demonstrably better weight-loss results than those who returned home and tried to follow Dr. Now’s strict diet and workout regiment on their own.

Unfortunately, Jeanne decided to leave Houston and try her luck on her own. As Newsweek noted, Jeanne Convey decided to stop treatment and not go through with having a gastric sleeve procedure to push her weight loss. Jeanne, who is battling mental illness along with other members of her family, said she simply wasn’t able to leave home for that long.

“I talked to my mom and we both decided we’re not going back to Houston,” Jeanne said in a clip posted by Newsweek. “With my dad gone, we can’t leave the dogs alone and I can’t go by myself. So I’m just not in a place to do Dr. Now’s program. I know I have to lose weight and I don’t have a lot of time if I don’t, but I don’t know what to do about it right now.”

Fans who are hoping for a positive weight-loss update from Jeanne Convey after her appearance on My 600-LB Life will have to wait a bit longer. She is not active on social media — unlike many of the others featured on this season, who have posted positive updates of their weight-loss and positive outlook — and TLC is not releasing much information ahead of her episode. During her episode, Jeanne had something of a meltdown while traveling to Houston when she and her mother stopped at a gas station for a rest and to get drinks, as she feared that people were gawking at her. That doesn’t make it look good for getting any updates or follow-ups from Jeanne after My 600-LB Life.

But there are a few ways for fans of My 600-LB Life to keep tabs on Jeanne Convey and look out for any weight-loss updates. The network regularly updates information about those featured on the official page for the show. Those who want to get an early glimpse at Jeanne’s journey will be able to see the entire episode, as TLC has made it available for early viewing here.