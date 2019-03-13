Kim Kardashian Warns Khloe To ‘Stop Banging Basketball Players’, Suggests Rappers, As Per ‘THG’

Kim Kardashian is never one to hold back with an opinion. She didn’t hold back when The Daily Mail‘s initial reports of Tristan Thompson “cheating” on Khloe Kardashian emerged back in April 2018, and she isn’t holding back now. The 2019 news that Jordyn Woods has joined the party has dominated every headline since allegations of involvement with Thompson were confirmed – Jordyn’s Red Table Talk appearance was broken down in microscopic detail by Cosmopolitan.

As The Hollywood Gossip reports, Khloe’s older sister is now dishing out advice. It seems to come with a warning – basketball players aren’t to be trusted, but rappers, apparently, are.

The media outlet reports that Kim is advising her sister to steer clear of basketball players and instead opt for men in the music industry. This is likely influenced by Kim herself having a solid marriage with rapper, Kanye West. Noteworthy, too, is Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott.

Khloe is no stranger to basketball players. As People reports, the younger sister to Kim married Los Angeles Lakers’ Lamar Odom in 2009. The marriage ended with a cheating scandal. In 2015, Khloe embarked on a relationship with Houston Rockets player, James Harden. Accusations of cheating from Khloe saw this couple collapse with Khloe calling the situation “humiliating.”

“Kim wants Khloe to stay far away from athletes and go for an artist the next time, preferably someone in the music business.”

The Hollywood Gossip‘s source feels particularly poignant looking back at this Thanksgiving 2018 picture of Khloe, Tristan, and their daughter, True.

“Just look at how well it has worked out for Kim. She is so happy she stopped dating the jocks, and giving Kanye a chance was the best choice ever.”

The source seems to suggest Kim’s confidence in handing out relationship advice. Then again, on February 21, Business Insider reported that both Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland and The Bachelorette‘s producer were keen to see Khloe on the dating show.

Jordyn Woods is mostly known for being Kylie Jenner’s best friend. With a friendship that is now being put to the test, reports on where the “BFF” status stands are changing daily. Kylie has, however, been spotted having breakfast with Jordyn following her Red Table Talk appearance.

Fans will recognize this Instagram picture from Christmas Eve, 2018. With the news of Jordyn’s involvement with Tristan yet to break, the friendship between Kylie and Jordyn seemed rock-solid, here.

Khloe has since updated her Instagram with confident pictures in Las Vegas. If she’s up for taking Kim’s advice though, we may well see this Good American co-founder on the arm of a rapper.