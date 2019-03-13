Jordyn Woods Still Thinks She Can Patch Things Up With Khloe Kardashian According To ‘HL’

Despite all the drama that went down between herself and the Kardashian family last month, Jordyn Woods is still hopeful that she and Khloe Kardashian can make up.

Over Valentine’s Day weekend, KoKo’s world was rocked when it was reported that Woods and Khloe’s boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson hooked up at a party at his house. Since then, Jordyn has spoken out to Jada Pinkett-Smith on Red Table Talk where she apologized for putting herself in a bad situation but also claimed that Tristan just kissed her once, without tongue, before she left the party.

Things finally seem to be simmering down now and Woods is hopeful that she can make her way back into the Kardashian’s good graces once again. A source close to The Hollywood Life shares that Jordyn still thinks that there is a chance that she and Khloe can reconcile, especially since they have known each other for so long and have such a long history.

“Jordyn is still clinging to the hope that Khloe will forgive her, she just can’t imagine being shut out forever,” the insiders reveals. “She has known Khloe for so long and she knows what a big heart she has, she is very hopeful that she’ll eventually be able to earn her forgiveness and isn’t going to stop trying until she does.”

But after Jordyn’s appearance on Red Table Talk, Khloe immediately took to Twitter to criticize Jordyn, calling her a “liar” and slamming her for speaking out on the scandal publicly before she privately called Khloe. In the tweet, Kardashian also blamed Woods for breaking apart her family. Eventually, Khloe also pointed the finger at Tristan, saying that he is equally to blame.

Initially, the source says that Jordyn thought her appearance on Red Table Talk would help her get back in the good graces of the Kardashians but it actually ended up backfiring on her and blowing up in her face.

“Her apology bombed and only seemed to make Khloe more upset. Jordyn was devastated when Khloe called her a liar (on Twitter) after the show aired, she was not expecting that.”

Now, Woods is doing the best that she can to get through this very public scandal but the insider says that it hasn’t really been easy for the 21-year-old. According to the source, Woods is feeling totally “alone and isolated” and is living in a nightmare. To make things worse, almost all of Jordyn’s so-called friends have shut her out and turned their back on her and she’s just in a very lonely place.