Jimmy Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’ Game Show Headed To NBC

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the late-night host often plays unique games and performs one-of-a-kind skits with the celebrities visiting the program to promote their latest efforts. Hilarity always ensues, leading to many laugh out loud moments that quickly go viral online the following day.

Fallon is now taking some of the music-based segments that he has made famous and is putting them into a new hourlong game show that he is executive producing for NBC called That’s My Jam.

“We love playing these games on the show, and it’ll be fun to see it taken to the next level,” the funnyman stated in a network press release dated March 13 that was shared by The Futon Critic.

Season 1 of That’s My Jam will consist of 10 episodes that NBC said will be infused with the former Saturday Night Live star’s “comedic style, feel-good energy, and a carousel of his classic and brand-new music-based games.” There will be a new group of celebrities participating in the competition each week.

“We’re thrilled to bring viewers a new set of games and create a weekly party that is just as much fun to watch as it is to play along,” said Meredith Ahr, NBC Entertainment’s president of alternative and reality television, adding that the games will feature “our favorite stars at their most clever, creative, and relaxed.”

Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

Some of the games Tonight Show fans are hoping will appear in the new series include “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” “Name That Song Challenge,” “Musical Genre Challenge,” “Beat Battle,” “One Word Songs,” and “Slay It, Don’t Spray It.”

Of course, Fallon’s most famous game has already been turned into a hit television series — Lip Sync Battle is currently in its fifth season on the Paramount Network after first premiering in 2015. Deadline reported that NBC was initially offered the TV show, but passed on it. After seeing its success, the network most definitely did not want to pass on another series connected to Fallon.

Meanwhile, the peacock network broadcasts two series that are similar to That’s My Jam: Ellen’s Game of Games, which is now in its second season, is based on the various competitions Ellen DeGeneres has guests play on her daytime talk show. While that program does not have a celebrity component, Hollywood Game Night, hosted by Jane Lynch, features famous folks playing fun games alongside regular contestants to help them win.

NBC has yet to schedule a premiere date for That’s My Jam.