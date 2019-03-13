‘Titan’s Casts Esai Morales As The Newest Live Action Deathstroke In Season 2.

DC Universe’s first original series Titans has been on a casting spree for its second season. Recently, The Inquisitr reported the casting of Superboy within the series. Now, a Deadline report confirms that Esai Morales will be cast in Season 2 as the DC Comics villain, Deathstroke.

Season 1 of DC’s Titans saw individuals heroes come together to create a team of crime fighters based on their mutual connection and a common enemy. The series sees the former Batman sidekick Robin (Brenton Thwaites) having to protect a young supernaturally powered girl Rachel (Teegan Croft), with the help of an alien named Starfire (Anna Diop) and a young boy who can shapeshift into a tiger (Ryan Potter). Together, they formed the Titans in Season 1, the finale of which ended in a massive cliffhanger.

Season 2 of the show should feature recognizable storylines of Cadmus Labs as well as the origin of Superboy (Joshua Orpin). With the new casting news, it seems like the story will venture into territory beyond what audiences have already seen, given that Deathstroke is a character very close to that of the Robin character.

As per a detailed New York Times feature, The Titans franchise has seen many iterations since its comic book introduction, most notably the one seen in the Cartoon Network series, Teen Titans Go! and the 2018 feature film adaptation Teen Titans Go! To The Movies.

‘Titans’: Esai Morales Joins DC Universe As Deathstroke https://t.co/18RSO1F9pb pic.twitter.com/V6dco5WoYY — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 13, 2019

In almost all iterations of Titans, the character of Deathstroke has been seen as an archnemesis to Robin. Despite his casting in Titans, this is not the first time audiences will see a live action version of Deathstroke. At The CW, Manu Bennet has been playing Deathstroke on it’s hit DC TV universe series, Arrow. The character’s origins were tweaked to fit the origin of the Green Arrow character in the show, played by Stephen Amell. On the DC Extended Universe side of things, Joe Manganiello has briefly appeared as Deathstroke in the post-credit scene in Justice League.

(L-R) Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Teagan Croft, and Ryan Potter of ‘Titans’ attend IMDb at New York Comic Con – Day 1 at Javits Center on October 5, 2018, in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Esai Morales is a veteran actor with a lot of screen credits to his name. His IMDb page shows him to have appeared in hit TV shows such as NYPD Blue, Blue Bloods, Ozark, Criminal Minds, NCIS and many more. The actor looks the part for Deathstroke, also known as Slade Wilson, who has been featured in the comics with white hair and being more mature than the Titans characters.

Titans Season 2 premieres in late 2019, and will be available weekly on the DC Universe streaming app only in the United States, with a worldwide Netflix premiere after the season concludes its weekly run in the U.S.