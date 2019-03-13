Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Stuns In A Chic Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Norwegian model Frida Aasen exactly knows how to excite and entertain her legions of ardent admirers on Instagram and for the purpose, the model keeps posting skin-baring pictures of herself every week.

Wednesday, March 13, 2019, was no exception as the model took to her page and posted a sultry bikini pic of herself which left her fans drooling with admiration. In the snap, the 24-year-old model was featured donning a yellow bikini comprising a bandeau bra and a thong-style bikini bottom which left little to the imagination of the viewers.

The risqué ensemble allowed Frida to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage, her taut stomach and well-toned abs, as well as her slender arms and smooth legs. The hottie could also be seen applying some sunscreen lotion on her body and left many women envious by showing off her perfect tan.

In terms of her aesthetics, the model donned a full face of makeup, tied her blonde tresses into a messy high ponytail and accessorized with a pair of yellow shades to pull off a very stylish and sexy look. The picture was captured under the sun as the model posed in front of a white building – probably a hotel.

Within a few hours of having been posted and as of the writing of this piece, Frida’s snap garnered more than 21,000 likes and close to 200 comments wherein fans and followers showered the beautiful model with various complimentary comments, calling her “amazingly sexy,” “extremely hot,” “beautiful beyond words,” and “perfect real-life Barbie.” Other followers, per usual, posted countless heart and kiss emojis to let the model know that she has lots of lovers across the globe.

Last week, Frida had stunned her fans with multiple bikini pics as well as a very stylish picture wherein she could be seen wearing a black-and-yellow summer dress that accentuated the model’s slim figure in a perfect way. The stunner accessorized with a delicate pendant and a bracelet, wore little to no makeup, let her blonde tresses poker straight, closed her eyes and folded her arms over her chest to strike a pose. The tiny dress allowed the model to show off her slender arms and legs as well as her sun-kissed skin.

The picture was captured against the backdrop of a rocky mountain and, as of the writing of this piece, the snap amassed more than 30,000 likes which proves that Frida doesn’t necessarily need to pose uber-sexy pics to garner appreciation from her fans because they love to see her in all types of clothes.

In an interview with The Inoubliable Model Army, Frida was asked how she ended up becoming a model. In response, Frida revealed that she was discovered at the age of 14 by a scout and an agent named Donna Ioannou.