‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Blasted For Allegedly Referencing Luke Perry’s Death To Promote Her Business

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson has drawn a lot of flak on social media over the past two days after bringing up Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Luke Perry’s recent death in a post that many felt was meant to plug her insurance company.

On Tuesday, Gunvalson took to her official Facebook page to share an article from Forbes that explained how Perry, who passed away on March 4 due to complications from a stroke, kept his family protected through estate planning.

“I know most of you have heard about the unfortunate passing of Luke Perry at the young age of 52,” Gunvalson wrote in her caption, which was also quoted by Radar Online.

“Luke was responsible in his estate planning and because of that he relieved his family of a lot of the burdens that would happen if he didn’t have it in place the way he did.”

Vicki concluded the caption by emphasizing that people shouldn’t procrastinate when it comes to taking care of trust funds and securing life insurance to benefit any family members or loved ones that would be left behind when a person dies.

As of this writing, Vicki Gunvalson’s post, which Radar Online described as a “plug” for her company, Coto Insurance and Financial Services, has gotten more than 2,000 reactions and 500 comments in about 18 hours since it was shared. While most of the reactions came in the form of a positive or neutral thumbs-up, several of Gunvalson’s Facebook followers reacted with an angry emoticon and accused the RHOC mainstay of exploiting a celebrity’s death to promote her business.

Luke Perry's children will receive his fortune following his sudden death. https://t.co/FPTdIdkmKX — Radar Online (@radar_online) March 5, 2019

As quoted by Radar Online, multiple Facebook users referred to Gunvalson’s post as “tacky,” with one of them commenting that it’s common knowledge anyway for people to plan in advance for their future. The outlet also quoted another one of her followers, who brought up the time that Gunvalson was filming The Real Housewives of Orange County when she learned via phone call that her mother had just died.

“How would you like it if somebody posted this when your Mom died Vicki? Like that’s what’s important when family is grieving over the loss of a loved one,” the user remarked, stressing that it isn’t anyone’s business whether Luke Perry was financially prepared or not at the time of his death.

The follower concluded their post by commenting that Gunvalson is “sick, money hungry, and heartless” and that she needs to “get [herself] together.”

Despite the numerous negative comments Vicki Gunvalson got for referencing Perry’s passing in her post, some followers argued that she didn’t deserve to be slammed for allegedly exploiting a celebrity death for the sake of business. As seen in the comments section of her post, one Facebook user commended her for trying to “educate” her followers on why it is important to plan in advance for untoward events that could impact one’s family and loved ones. Another user defended Gunvalson by saying that the reality star’s post had actually convinced her to have a “much needed” talk with her husband about the topic of estate planning.