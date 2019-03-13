Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Wanted To Vlog About Mother’s Arrest But Lori Shot The Idea Down Per ‘Radar Online’

In true YouTuber fashion, Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Giannulli, wanted to post a vlog about the current scandal that her family is in the middle of.

Earlier today, Loughlin was arrested after returning back home to Southern California from Vancouver, where she was reportedly filming. So far, she has remained silent on the college admissions scandal but according to Radar Online, her daughter Olivia wanted to post a video in the defense of her mother. An insider close to the family says that Olivia was ready to share her thoughts with the world but her mother shot the idea down real quick.

“Olivia Jade was ready to tell her side of the story, and claim her innocence on her Vlog. But she was told not to by her mother.”

Loughlin also reportedly told both of her daughters to keep their mouths shut and not speak publicly until they figured out how to handle the scandal. So far, the family has already faced a ton of backlash in the press and on social media and Lori’s daughter may even be in danger of losing their spots at the University of Southern California.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that there’s a good chance that Olivia could be expelled from the school. A spokesperson for USC also said that anyone else who has been involved in the scandal and is currently in the process of applying to the school will be “denied admission.”

Now, the college is reviewing students who were involved in the controversial scandal on a “case-by-case review” and USC officials “will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed.” Olivia is a popular YouTuber and has amassed a following of almost 2 million subscribers.

But since the scandal became public, she has been receiving a lot of backlash on her YouTube videos and she even disabled the comments on some of her Instagram photos.

As The Inquisitr also shared the social media star has also been receiving her fair share of backlash on the Sephora website, where she had a bronze & illuminate Palette. The Olivia Jade x Sephora Collection is currently sold out on the Sephora site but that hasn’t stopped consumers from taking to the site to leave scathing reviews.

“Boycott greed, fake, lying opportunists who prosper from hard working and honest young ladies. You OJ are a joke, shame on your pathetic self and selfish family.”

Olivia’s mother and father were both arrested for their involvement in the scandal. They both face a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after they allegedly paid USC $500,000 for their daughter Olivia to pose as a member of the crew team so she could gain admission into the school.

It is still unclear if Olivia knew what was going on or if her parents did it behind her back. Olivias’ sister, Bella Giannulli, also attends USC.