Joe Giudice Will Reportedly Head From Prison To ICE While Appeal Is In Process

It has been confirmed that Real Housewives of New Jersey husband, Joe Giudice won’t be allowed to visit with his family after being released from a Pennsylvania federal prison, as he will be transferred directly into the custody of Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) to await his deportation appeal.

An ICE spokesperson told TMZ that Giudice will be handed over from his confinement at Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institution into an unnamed government holding facility. A judge has already ordered the husband of Teresa Giudice to be deported back to his native Italy after he serves his sentence, but his lawyer appealed the decision in an effort to allow him to stay in the United States with his family (all of whom are U.S. citizens).

The Giudices have a lot riding on the appeal, which reportedly can take up to a year, as Teresa announced on the RHONJ reunion that if Joe gets deported, she won’t be going with him, and neither will the children. Additionally, she stated that the couple would be divorcing as her husband can now never become an American citizen or resident.

When Joe Giudice is in ICE custody, the family will not be able to visit him with any regularity if at all.

Giudice family lawyer, James J. Leonard says that Joe filed an appeal to the deportation decision immediately after Judge John Ellington handed down his ruling to send the father of four back to Italy, according to The Inquisitr.

Leonard states that he and Joe remain optimistic that on appeal, the judge’s decision will be overturned.

“We remain optimistic that when the day comes where a court decides the fate of Mr. Giudice, they will return him home to his wife and four daughters where he belongs.”

But Judge Ellington explained that he was following the law, and by the statute, Giudice should be deported after he was finished serving his time for several felonies. Joe Giudice was brought to the United States as a toddler but never applied for citizenship. In his decision, the judge reminded him that after his conviction, he was no longer eligible.

“Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief. Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law.”

Leonard has not shared his grounds for appealing the decision other than to say that he hoped the system would be compassionate and not split up the family.