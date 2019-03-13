‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lola Awakens To Terrible News

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lola finally wakes up tomorrow with Kyle by her side. Unfortunately, the news she gets isn’t fantastic.

Although he’s agreed to marry Summer (Hunter King), Kyle (Michael Mealor) visits Lola (Sasha Calle) at the hospital. Lola has been in a coma for a month, but as Kyle talks to her, Lola wakes up, according to She Knows Soaps. Although it’s disconcerting to learn she’s been out for more than four weeks, Lola seems to be in good spirits about everything.

Lola also learns she needs a liver transplant and that an anonymous donor is lined up to help save her life. One thing nobody tells Lola at first is that while she’s been the hospital fighting for her life, Kyle got engaged to Summer. Not only does she not know about the engagement, but also she doesn’t know that they plan to say “I do” the very next day while Lola will still be in the hospital awaiting her new liver.

While Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Arturo (Jason Canela), Abby (Melissa Ordway), and even Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) suspect that Summer is Lola’s anonymous donor, she denies it. However, Kyle decides not to keep the secret from Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Kyle tells his friend the truth about why he’s marrying Summer, and Mariah begs him to reconsider. Nothing about marrying Summer is good for Kyle even if it is to save Lola’s life. Surely there is another way to find somebody else who’s a match for Lola.

Despite Mariah’s warning, Kyle still plans to marry Summer. According to The Inquisitr, Victor (Eric Braeden) hates hearing that his granddaughter intends to marry an Abbott. He needs her at Newman Enterprises to help while he figures out how to get Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) out of prison.

Eventually, Summer talks her grandpa into attending her wedding, but he demands she return to work with no honeymoon. That requirement will be a problem because instead of a honeymoon, Summer will undergo surgery and need some recovery time. She talks Victor into allowing her a brief time off for a short honeymoon during which she’ll donate a piece of her liver to Lola, and recover.

Because so many people already suspect that Summer is using her donor status to get Kyle to marry her, keeping it all under wraps may be a difficult task. In fact, Kyle eventually tells Lola the truth, but will it be too late?