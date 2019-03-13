Khloe Kardashian ‘Extremely Upset’ That Tristan Thompson Isn’t Helping Her Raise Daughter True, Per ‘Us’

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly furious with her former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, because he hasn’t been helping her raise their daughter, True, since their split back in February.

According to Us Weekly, Khloe Kardashian is upset that Tristan Thompson isn’t taking a more active role in raising their little girl. Sources tell the outlet that Khloe is sympathetic to Tristan’s work schedule as an NBA player, but thinks it is unacceptable for him to push aside his duties as a father.

“Khloe is getting extremely upset with Tristan because he isn’t really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True’s life. Khloe understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on. Tristan’s attitude seems to be, ‘I will see True when I see her,'” an insider told the outlet.

The magazine’s sources have revealed in the past that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has no intention of taking True away from her father as long as he continues to be a good dad to her, and that she wants her little girl to have a relationship with her father going forward, despite the fact that she and Tristan are no longer together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split last month after it was revealed that the basketball player had cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Now, Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, and her brother-in-law, Kanye West, are allegedly looking to play matchmaker for the single mom, and want her to find someone more suited to her, which means staying away from professional athletes, who Khloe has had bad luck with the past.

“Kim wants Khloe to stay far away from athletes and go for an artist the next time, preferably someone in the music business. Just look at how well it has worked out for Kim. She is so happy she stopped dating the jocks, and giving Kanye a chance was the best choice ever,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

However, sources tell People that Khloe is not even close to being ready to date again following her messy split with Tristan. Kardashian allegedly needs time to heal after the break up, and believes it will take a long time before she’s able to trust someone with her heart again after being cheated on twice by her baby daddy.

Fans will see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this month.