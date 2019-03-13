Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley Say That ‘Keeping An Open Dialogue’ Is The Key To They Long-Lasting Friendship

While they do have their differences on occasion, Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley have been really good friends for quite some time.

Fans can see the ladies’ friendship play out on the current season of The Real Housewives of New York City and have seen their dynamic already in past seasons of the show. Now the two ladies are opening up about the secret to their long-lasting bond and what it takes to get past the blowout cat fights that fans see play out on the show rather frequently.

The two blondes recently sat down with People where they chatted about their relationship. Medley shares with the publication that talking and communicating are two key parts to her friendship with Ramona and keeping things out in the open is another important thing.

“Keeping an open dialogue, understanding the bigger picture, which is one of the problems I was having with Luann.”

The 54-year-old also pointed out that nobody is perfect and everyone makes mistakes because we’re just human and that’s something that Ramona can agrees. Currently, Dorinda’s relationship with Luann de Lesseps has been less than peachy and Ramona chalks it up to the two frenemies saying things on a whim, even if they don’t mean it.

“Sometimes you just vent, and say things you don’t want to say,” she said. “And then you go, Oh my God, I am so sorry, I wasn’t thinking straight.”

But once all is said and done and everything gets aired out in the public, Medley says that that is what makes friendships get closer and that’s something that she and Singer have experienced in their friendship first hand. Ramona is currently in her 11th season with the hit Bravo show while Medley joined the cast in the seventh season.

And another cast member has recently spoken out about getting more of a voice and backbone on the current season of the reality show. As the Inquisitr shared, Tinsley Mortimer also opened up about the new season and revealed that fans can see a slightly different side of her.

Mortimer calls the current season of the series a “good” one for her because fans are able to see her true colors and true personality as she continues to come out of her shell. Now that she’s found her voice in the group, it will certainly be a change from what viewers saw on the previous seasons of the show.

“I feel like this year I have more of a voice and I’m able to stand up a little bit more to the girls,” she told the publication. “They don’t treat me so much like a kid sister the way that they did before, so that’s good.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday evenings on Bravo.