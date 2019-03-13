Bravo TV Demands Gina Kirschenheiter Hire A Driver After DUI Drama Amid ‘RHOC’ Season 14, Per ‘Radar Online’

They don't want her behind the wheel!

Gina Kirschenheiter was charged with DUI in February and as she and her co-stars film for the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Bravo TV has reportedly demanded the mother of three hire a driver.

According to a March 12 report from Radar Online, Gina has been encouraged to “not drive a car at all anymore!”

“They don’t want her driving and bringing any more attention to this and they definitely don’t want any more issues like this from her,” a source explained. “This is already a tense situation and the only way that would keep everyone happy is if she just uses a driver from now on like everyone else in the O.C..”

Kirschenheiter was pulled over in Southern California earlier this year and thrown behind bars at a Santa Ana jail shortly thereafter. Then, at noon on January 31, she was reportedly released from custody. Weeks later, the DUI charge against her was made official.

Although Kirschenheiter offered her fans and followers a lengthy and detailed apology after her arrest, the Radar Online source said she had allegedly not cut down her drinking in the weeks since the DUI. In fact, the source said Kirschenheiter drinks a lot.

“But she needs to drink responsibly, which means not hopping into a car when she is wasted,” the insider added.

Kirschenheiter joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during its 13th season last year and as the season premiered, she announced she was divorcing her husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, who never actually appeared on the show.

After revealing on an episode that she and Matthew often spent time apart due to his job in Los Angeles, many of Kirschenheiter’s co-stars suspected things between the ex-couple wouldn’t last. Then, after confirming Matthew had an apartment in Los Angeles that had never actually been to, Kirschenheiter addressed her decision to part ways with the father of her children at the Season 13 reunion special.

While chatting with host Andy Cohen about her marriage, Kirschenheiter said that although Matthew is a great father to their kids and always makes them feel special, he never did that for her. As she explained, Matthew wasn’t one to compliment his wife and at times, she wanted to hear his approval.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime this summer but a premiere date has not yet been set.