Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Could Get Expelled From USC

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, is in danger of being expelled from USC following her parent’s shocking involvement in a massive college admissions scandal.

According to The Blast, Lori Loughlin and her husband were both indicted, along with 50 others including actress Felicity Huffman, in a college admissions scandal that saw parents paying huge sums of money in order to have their children cheat on the ACT and SAT exams, and gain entrance into ivy league schools by falsifying documents. Now, Olivia Jade could be expelled.

A rep for USC, where Olivia is currently a student, claims that anyone who is currently applying to the school and is connected to the scheme will be “denied admission.”

As for current students at the university, USC says that they will conduct a “case-by-case review” of those students and graduates and “will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed.”

This means that Olivia, and many other students whose parents allegedly bribed and cheated to get their kids into college, could be expelled in the coming weeks.

Olivia Jade is likely the most well-known of all of the students, as she not only has a famous mother, but is also a YouTube star. She has over a million followers on Instagram and nearly two million YouTube subscribers.

Previously, Olivia revealed that she only went to college because her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, wanted her to go. In addition, during one of her YouTube videos, Olivia also claimed that she didn’t know how long she would attend school, because she didn’t care about further education.

However, she did claim that she was looking forward to game days and the partying aspect of college life. She later apologized for her comments, and said she was sorry for not seeming grateful for being able to attend such a good college.

According to Pop Culture, in a tweet posted just last month, Olivia spoke out about how she would rather be working on her YouTube channel than attending classes.

“YouTube will always be my #1 passion. I promise I’d way rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in 6 hours of classes straight but an education is also super important to me so thank u for ur patience and letting me figure out time management,” Olivia tweeted on February 6.

Loughlin surrendered to authorities on Wednesday. She deactivated all of her social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, while Olivia has disabled comments on her Instagram account for the time being.

Neither Lori Loughlin nor Olivia Jade have made a public statement about the college admissions scandal at this time.