Colton Underwood Explains That Empty Ring Box From His ‘Bachelor’ Season

After months of speculation, The Bachelor fans finally know that Colton Underwood did find love with Cassie Randolph. It was a rocky journey, as viewers saw, and the two did not end up engaged. What about that scene shown in previews of Colton seemingly at a final rose ceremony holding a ring box? Underwood is now coming clean about how that footage came about.
Underwood explained to ET Online that The Bachelor crew filmed that with Colton solely to throw everybody off a bit. The footage never actually aired during an episode and was solely used in tantalizing sneak peeks.
“That was something we decided to do [to stir up speculation over the ending]… I like to troll a little bit on social media too, so I was all for the fun and games.”
The footage making it look like Underwood was about to propose to someone definitely got Bachelor fans buzzing. What caused even more of a stir was the realization that the ring box was empty. It seems likely that the show didn’t anticipate people noticing that tidbit. However, people did notice and both Colton and host Chris Harrison tried to explain it away as no big deal.
As the last couple of episodes of The Bachelor played out, fans speculated about several scenes that didn’t seem to make sense. Not only was the ring box footage confusing, especially to those who knew the supposed spoilers, but some other tidbits prompted curiosity too.
For example, there were scenes involving Cassie that were not shown earlier in the season before she quit, but that had been teased in previews. Tuesday night, everybody saw that footage as Underwood and Randolph had time together in Spain.
There was even speculation about both Cassie and Colton’s hairstyles in Tuesday’s episode in comparison to scenes before the reunion. Despite the ring box curiosity, however, it doesn’t seem like anything else was faked or staged for what was shown this season.
Sometimes it can be hard for me to find my words (as you all have seen haha)… it’s so easy for me to over-analyze and get in my own head, especially when my feelings are overwhelming or when big things are happening so quickly. So, here goes my attempt to put the past 6 months into words ???? Stepping out of the limo on night one, I had no idea what was in store for me. The saying “God always has bigger plans in mind” has never felt more real to me than it does now. I’m honestly holding back tears as I write this, trying not to get too sentimental as all the memories and emotions flood over me while I reflect on this whole experience. I am unbelievably grateful for every single relationship that was formed with 29 amazing women, Colton and all the crew involved. It was a truly unique adventure that I got the extraordinary opportunity to experience. Everyone who has been beside me throughout these past 6 months (during filming and post), has helped me grow in ways that I couldn’t ever have imagined. I’ve learned things about myself, relationships, and life in general, that I would never have known otherwise. Thinking back to before I was cast on The Bachelor S23, I get chills realizing just how crazy it is that ONE THING has the potential to change life SO MUCH. ♥️ This past week, I took a much-needed break from my social media. I was allowing the opinions of others, and their sometimes cruel speculations, really get to me. That brings me to perhaps the truest, most impactful thing that this experience has taught me: to stay true to myself. Being real is something we ALL owe to ourselves. Regardless of the outcome, that is the one thing we can do to guarantee no regrets… to make the best decision we can in the moment. ????So cheers, my friends (and trolls) to The Bachelor S23 finale… may we all live and learn, be humble, and most of all, forever remain open to learning. Thank you for the opportunity to share with you all a glimpse into some of the most pivotal moments of my life. So far 🙂 #thebachelor
Colton didn’t share specifics about whether that ring box footage was filmed before or after Cassie balked and he realized there would be no final rose ceremony and engagement. However, given how calm and content he looked, it seems it may have been done before any of the craziness played out.
Refinery 29 notes that this topic came up in a conversation Underwood recently with former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe on her Off the Vine podcast. It sounded as if this might be the type of footage the crew creates regularly, just so they have plenty to work with down the road. When Colton’s season ended with no engagement and numerous spoilers emerged, it seems ABC decided to try to throw everybody off by incorporating some of this into the previews.
Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood are already talking about getting engaged at some point, but it probably won’t happen in a fancy rose ceremony in front of television cameras. The Bachelor fans didn’t forget about that ring box scene and are questioning it across social media, but maybe now they can take what he’s revealed and keep that bit of editing trickery in mind for future seasons.