Hannah Ferguson Rocks Red Swimsuit As She Sits On A Motorcycle On Instagram

Hannah Ferguson recently posed for i-D magazine’s spring 2019 issue, and it’s promising to be a killer photo shoot, judging by her Instagram sneak peek. Earlier this week, the model took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot of herself in a low-cut swimsuit that puts her busty figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is featured in a scarlet one-piece swimsuit with a low neckline that shows off her cleavage. The 26-year-old model is sitting atop a motorcycle that matches the color of her swimsuit, completing the aesthetics of the photo.

She is leaning over the bike, putting her cleavage at the center of the photo. In addition, the swimsuit boasts high-cut sides that sit high on the model’s legs, accentuating her strong thigh, which is partially visible in the snapshot. Ferguson is wearing her blonde hair down in loose waves that cascade over her shoulders, back and onto her chest, while rocking a hairstyle reminiscent of the 1990s in the style of Pamela Anderson in Baywatch.

Ferguson is wearing a brownish eyeshadow on her upper and lower lids, which intensifies her gaze and the piercing blue of her eyes. She has a light pink on her lips, which are slightly parted in a seductive way as she looks at the camera.

The post, which Ferguson shared with her 591,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 17,500 likes and more than 200 comments since she posted it a couple of days ago. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to praise the Baywatch aesthetics of the photo, and to share their admiration for the model.

“You have pretty awesome content! Keep up the great work,” one user wrote, paired with a smiley face.

“So unbelievably gorgeous,” another one chimed in.

While Ferguson has enjoyed a successful modeling career thus far, she has previously addressed the ugly side of the industry as well. In an interview with Too Fab, the Texan bombshell opened up about a having to stand up for herself against a photographer during a shoot that left her feeling “extremely uncomfortable.”

She had started out modeling when a photographer kept insisting she poses completely naked for the photos, which is something she was against doing, she told Too Fab.

“”He was pushing me, pushing me, pushing me to just do nude and I told him, ‘No, no, no,'” she continued. “He just was so adamant and unpleasant about the whole situation and for me it was kind of, I don’t want to say it was traumatizing, but it was extremely unpleasant,” she said.