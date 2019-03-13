‘Playboy’ Model Laci Kay Somers Highlights Curvy Physique In Camo-Print Bikini On Instagram

Playboy model Laci Kay Somers is well-known among her 10.2 million Instagram followers for posting bikini pics all the time. And despite seeing her skin-baring photos quite often, her fans can’t seem to get enough of her.

The model recently took to her page and posted a risqué photo which left little to the imagination of the viewers. Wearing a barely-there camo print bikini, the model struck a side pose to put her pert derriere and enviable curves on full display to send temperatures soaring. The model tied her silver hair into a messy, high ponytail, wore a light-pink lipstick, lots of eyeliner and mascara, and used some bronze-shade blusher to contour her face.

The 27-year-old model also applied some highlighter on her arms and body to exude a smooth, shimmery look and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a seductive look. The picture in question racked up more than 249,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments wherein fans and followers showered the hottie with various compliments.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that Laci looks extremely sensual and seductive, while another one said that she is simply stunning and the most beautiful woman in the world. Another fan said that Laci’s beauty is mesmerizing and whenever he looks at her pictures, he can’t get his eyes off her.

Others, per usual, showered the model with various complimentary comments including, “hottest babe on Instagram,” “incredible booty,” “amazing figure,” and “marry me.” Prior to posting the said picture, the hottie — who is also a singer — treated her fans to the video clip of her new song “Bad” which is featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming movie, I Got the Hook Up 2.

In the song, the model could be seen flaunting her insane body in different bikinis. The video racked up more than 315,000 views and more than two thousand comments wherein fans and followers praised her for her amazing voice as well as her gorgeous figure. One fan said that her voice is amazing and she should continue to wow everyone with her songs and looks, while another one said that Laci’s beauty is beyond words can ever describe.

Another male fan, who seemed to be obsessed with the model’s beauty, said that she is a multi-talented model who is absolutely gorgeous, and is definitely “wifey material.”

According to an article by The Sun, the California native revealed the kind of guys she likes and said the following.