Ivanka Trump Has Plans To Run For President One Day, New Tell-All Book Reveals

Ivanka Trump may have higher political aspirations than serving as an aide to her father, a new tell-all book reveals.

The eldest daughter of President Donald Trump has long been criticized for the power she wields in the White House, holding a top post and access to sensitive information and world leaders despite no previous experience in diplomacy, foreign policy, or government at any level. But Ivanka could be planning to use the experience she’s gained under her father in her own run of president, according to a book from reporter Vicky Ward called Kushner, Inc.

In an except published by The Guardian, former top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said that Ivanka wants to follow in her father’s footsteps.

“She thinks she’s going to be president of the United States,” Cohn reportedly told Ward.

The book delved into the relationship between Ivanka Trump and her equally well-connected husband, Jared Kushner. The couple were described as meddling in nearly all White House affairs, inserting themselves into meetings with world leaders to the point that cabinet members frequently had to ask them to leave. It described a White House nearly universally disliking the couple, who have been able to weather a turbulent White House as two of the very few who have remained in the administration since Donald Trump took office.

White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner show why nepotism laws exist: this is not only an ethics issues, but a national security issue. They have received special treatment, including for security clearance, and apparently can't be fired.https://t.co/DmCJnkjMc9 — Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder) March 12, 2019

A spokesperson for Jared Kushner, Abbe Lowell, denied nearly all of the book’s claims in a blanket statement released to Axios that did not address any of the individual reports.

“Every point that Ms. Ward mentioned in what she called her ‘fact checking’ stage was entirely false. It seems she has written a book of fiction rather than any serious attempt to get the facts. Correcting everything wrong would take too long and be pointless,” Lowell said.

Others have already hinted that Ivanka Trump is gearing up for a run for president. Mika Brzezinski, co-host of the MSNBC show Morning Joe, said last year that Donald Trump himself has been propping up his daughter to eventually make her own run for president.

“He’s got this obsession with positioning her,” Brzezinski said (via Deadline). “You can pull up her Instagram and she’s got these carefully composed sizzle reels.”

“When her advisors announced that she was giving up her businesses and they were asked if that meant she could run for office and they wouldn’t answer. They all just laughed,” added her co-host, Joe Scarborough.