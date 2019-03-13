Jasmine Tookes Goes Braless Under Open Denim Jacket On Instagram

Jasmine Tookes took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a sizzling snapshot of herself wearing a few racy items from Victoria’s Secret’s spring collection. In the first photo she shared on the popular social media platform, the 28-year-old Angel is featured in a black pair of tanga briefs while wearing nothing underwear her unbuttoned denim jacket.

Her underwear boasts two thin elastics on either side, sitting low on the model’s hips, which helps accentuate her flawless physique, particularly her tiny waist, toned abs, and strong thighs. She paired the panties with a short-cut dark jean jacket, which is left open at the front, showing off a good deal of cleavage.

Tookes is facing the camera with her left arm across her stomach, while she plays with a strand of hair with the other hand. She is flashing a big smile at the onlooker, in a coquettish way.

In the second photo, Tookes is donning a floral robe over a two-piece white lingerie that is seen under the open garment. In this shot, the model has her hands on her waist, as she once again smiles at the onlooker. In the third snapshot, Tookes is rocking a sexy one-piece lingerie, also in white, as she poses with her arms up over her head. She is looking seductively at the camera, with her lips parted for a coy smile.

The post, which Tookes shared with her 3.4 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 70,000 likes and more than 380 comments within a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret model took to the comments section to praise her killer body, and compliment her beauty.

“When you can model for Guess, Victoria’s Secret, and Fredericks of Hollywood you just smile. Boom,” one user wrote.

“You are absolutely amazingly beautiful,” another one chimed in.

In a recent interview with Glamour UK, the model admitted that she is tired of people asking her what she eats to maintain her model figure, adding that there is no magic or secret to her diet.

“I am so bored of people asking me what I eat every day because, honestly, I eat everything in moderation! I love food so much!”

Tookes went on to say that body image is all about how you feel about yourself, regardless of what others say, which is a notion that comes with maturity.

“You learn to love your body more and more,” she told the magazine. “Especially as you get older things change, you work out a little harder or a little less. You are constantly learning to accept and love your body.”