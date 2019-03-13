Was ‘RHONY’ Dorinda Medley Disinvited From The Clambake Or Not?

In a sneak peek there seems to be confusion over Dorinda's invite to newbie Barbara's event.

Disagreements amongst The Real Housewives of New York cast are nothing new, but things tend to come to a head when one or more of the ladies are disinvited or left out of an event featuring the rest of the group. In a tease of the upcoming episode, Bravo shares that Dorinda Medley’s invite to newbie Barbara Kavovit’s clambake.

Eonline says that the ongoing spat with Luann de Lesseps is putting a kink in Dorinda’s social life, as there are perceived conditions to an invite to the Hamptons clambake. Dorinda confronts Barbara to say that Sonja told her she can only attend the party if she calls and smooths things over with Luann in advance.

“Sonja’s saying I have to call Luann? No, no, listen, sweetie, I’m not doing it.”

Barbara tells Dorinda that of course, she’s invited, but it would make everything easier if there was peace in the group. But the rift between Dorinda and Luann goes back to last season when a newly sober de Lesseps clashed with Medley on their Columbia vacation.

Dorinda tells Barbara that she’s done apologizing to the former countess.

“I spent the next four weeks apologizing and apologizing after years of complete devotion to her—devotion. And for the last six weeks, up until about three weeks ago, Luann has been bashing me in every press, every podcast…Ramona kept saying take the high road.”

It was shared on RHONY that at the beginning of the new season, that Luann is 50 days sober and things are still fragile in her family life. The other housewives reiterate to Medley that she needs to be the bigger person. But Dorinda wants Luann to come to her and at least meet her halfway.

But it seems to many viewers and cast members that the elephant in the room is alcohol, and that Luann struck a nerve when she suggested that sometimes Dorinda drinks too much, says The Inquisitr. The accusation launched more than six months of vitriol between the two women, and seems to have caused Dorinda to stop drinking too.

There has been an ongoing conversation that Bravo reality shows all seem to have an alcohol problem, as it’s one of the few situations in which it’s acceptable (and somewhat encouraged) to drink on the job. Over the last two years, a number of housewives have gotten into legal trouble for drunken driving and other destructive behavior while under the influence of alcohol.