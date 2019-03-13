Ciara Says That Abstaining From Sex Before Marriage To Russell Wilson Was ‘Hard’ And Took ‘A Lot Of Prayer’

Once again, Ciara is getting candid about her relationship with husband Russell Wilson.

The singer appears on the April cover of InStyle, and in the issue, she opens up about a number of topics including her romance with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. As many know, Russell is a devout Christian and he has very strong beliefs about waiting until marriage to have sex with Ciara. Looking back, she says that the waiting was something that was really hard for him.

“That took a lot of prayer,” the singer told the publication. “It was hard. I can’t lie.”

And this wasn’t the first time that Ciara talked about saving it for marriage. Back in 2017, she also opened up to Cosmopolitan, saying that she gives credit to Russell for sharing the views that he has with her. Looking back, she says that it’s awesome how things between the two ended up working out.

“When we see a guy, we envision what he’s like and whether this could be something special. Guys see us from an exterior point of view—that’s something I learned along the way as a woman…You shouldn’t feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you.”

In the interview, the 33-year-old also touched on her previous relationship with rapper Future. The pair share one child together but their relationship fell apart in 2014. After that, Ciara says that she felt like it was time to reflect on her life and pray that everything would work out for herself and her son. She focused on taking care of her child and getting herself right before realizing that if you want to go somewhere in life, you really need to map it out.

“My heart, soul, spirit, and mind just desired to be loved. To be truly loved the right way,” she said following the split. “I didn’t want to keep going around in circles.”

Luckily, her prayers were answered and she ended up finding Wilson, who has been able to give her “unconditional” and “drama-free” love. Ciara says that it’s an awesome feeling to know that Russell always has her back and doesn’t want to see her fail. She also says that she uses him as her sounding board and bounces ideas off of him, which is really helpful and important.

Now, the singer is focusing on expanding her family with Wilson and shares that she wants to have as many kids as she possibly can. Ciara credits her children for keeping her young, active, and giving her a purpose. With the kids around, she says that everything in life just makes sense.