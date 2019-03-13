Rosie O’Donnell Reveals She Was Sexually Abused By Her Father

Rosie O’Donnell is opening up about sexually abuse that she says she experienced in her past at the hands of her father, Edward Joseph.

According to Variety, Rosie O’Donnell is speaking out about the sexual abuse for the first time in the upcoming book, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View’.

Inside the book, Rosie says that she was sexually abused by her own father, and that it started when she was very young. O’Donnell, who has been open about the struggles she’s faced in her childhood due to her mother’s death from breast cancer when she was only 10-years-old, says that after her mother died the abuse ended in a “weird way.”

“It started very young, and then when my mother died, it sort of ended in a weird way, because then he was with these five children to take care of. On the whole, it’s not something I like to talk about. Of course, it changes everyone. Any child who is put in that position, especially by someone in the family, you feel completely powerless and stuck, because the person you would tell is the person doing it,” O’Donnell says in the book, which is being published on April 2.

Rosie O’Donell says that she’s never spoken out about the sexual abuse from her father until now, but she’s been a longtime advocate for abuse victims. The story of Rosie’s abuse will appear in the chapters about The Rosie O’Donnell Show, which aired from 1996 to 2002, and focused on celebrity interviews and pop culture. Later, O’Donnell joined the panel of women on The View, where she took on more political topics, but only appeared on the daytime talk show for one year from 2006 to 2007.

In September 2014, Rosie returned to The View for six months following the retirement of Barbara Walters.

However, O’Donnell’ political stances and open opinions didn’t stop when she left The View. According to The Inquisitr, Rosie’s been very open about her dislike for President Donald Trump, and recently claimed that she believes Trump will be arrested before he gets the chance to run for re-election.

“I believe in America and I believe in our political system and I believe that we will right the wrong of the tyranny of Donald Trump,” Rosie told TMZ back in January.

As many fans know, Rosie O’Donell and Donald Trump have a longstanding feud that stems from the actress and talk show host making fun of him on television and on social media long before he was elected President of the United States.